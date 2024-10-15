At this point in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you have defeated Seismic Talus and might have gone up against Vocavor in Jabul Ruins if you went there before Gerudo. After getting through the Gerudo Sanctum dungeon, your only task left is to defeat what awaits for you behind the big door. As you walk in, you'll meet Mogryth, who is sporting blue spectacles and long eyebrows. With looks to kill and a mindset that plans to do just that for you, this battle won't be a simple walk on the sand, if you catch my drift. Let's draw a line in the sand and discuss how to defeat Mogryth in Gerudo Sanctum.

Phase 1

Close

Mogryth’s attacks are from a distance, with his first using a wave of sand to hit you. Avoiding these attacks can be done by spinning out of the way or using a Statue (1 TP) or Boulder (1 TP) echo to act as defense. His next move will have him digging underground and popping up opposite of you in an effort to hurdle towards you. While Mogryth is moving underground, you should end up behind a Statue so that when he comes towards you, he will hit the Statue and become unconscious. It's time to bring out some mob echoes and get into Swordfighter mode because it's time to attack.

Phase 2

Close

The next stage will see Mogryth coming out of the sand and into the sky…on top of being a mole, he also has a set of wings. This changes the style slightly, but he is still going to use his typical sand attacks. The room will also change, boasting a large amount of the floor being quicksand and only four areas being safe zones. For those who got Gerudo Sandals (400 rupees) from the merchant in the Gerudo Shop, you won't have to worry about the change, but for those who don’t, make sure to limit the usage of time spent on the quicksand for you and your echoes.

Mogryth will send sandstorms towards you, which can be avoided by spinning around them. His next move will have him flying high up, with only his shadow to judge his location, so keep an eye on that as you move around the stage. Place a Statue where he lands so that when he comes up from the sand, he hits the echo and becomes vulnerable. Repeat this until Mogryth is defeated.

For beating Mogryth, you will be rewarded with 5 Might Crystals, a Heart Container, and a level-up for Tri. After fixing the rift, you will talk with the Gerudo then head to your next destination, whether that be Jabul Waters or Hyrule Castle Town, if you’ve fixed the rifts in Jabul Ruins dungeon. Happy trails!