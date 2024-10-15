In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, once you have restored Suthorn Ruins, the main story quest gives you the option to go to either the Jabul Water or Gerudo Desert region. For this guide, we find ourselves making our way through the gusty winds of the sandy terrain. Before you make it to the Dungeon, there will be some ground to cover, like closing three other rifts and getting access to the Sanctum itself. Once you finally get all that done, it's time to explore the Gerudo Sanctum.

How to Get the Small Key

Upon entering the dungeon, you’ll see Link walking into the Sanctum without hesitation. Climb the stairs to find a room with several wind cannons blocking your path. Jump between the climbing walls and use the Bind ability to move the boulder in front of the wind cannon, making the way up accessible. Climb up to the next room and save at the waypoint area.

The next room has three entrances: two are open and one is closed. The room on the left contains Flying Tile echoes (3 TP), which are one of the most useful echoes in the game, so if you haven’t gotten them already, it would be wise to do so. The room on the right will have you using the Bind ability to pull on the opening mechanism on the left in order to reach the next room before the entrance is blocked. To make it to the door in time, use a trampoline (1 TP) or a bed (1 TP) to make it onto the upper platform. In the next room, use the Bind ability on the revolving door to reveal a treasure chest containing the Small Key.

How to get the Hawk Statue Echo

After entering the room with the Small Key, grab the Snake Statue (1 TP) echo. Defeat the three Mothulas (3 TP) using mob echoes in the next room. After obtaining the echo, head to the left and go to the following room down from there. This room will have conveyor belts and an entrance blocked by crates. Use the Flying Tile (3 TP) or Water Block (1 TP) echo to cross over to the belts, then use another Flying Tile to break the crates. You could also use an Ignizol (2 TP) to light them on fire too. Descend the ladder to get to the next room, which will have a Caromadillo Lv. 2 (3 TP) and a treasure chest with a Golden Egg, which can be accessed using the Holmill echo from above.

Access the waypoint then pull on the gate to the right using the Bind ability, then defeat the Holmill inside with mob echoes. Use the Wind Cannon (2 TP) echo to blow away the sand, which will reveal a chest containing 10 rock salts and a clue regarding a blue elephant statue. The room on the left has a Poe (4 TP) that you’ll have to face, which can be defeated with a mob echo. Inside the room, it also holds the Dungeon Map of the Gerudo Sanctum.

As you exit the dungeon into the Still World, follow Link as he makes his way forward. Find the circular platform divided into two sections towards the upper end of the map. Use the Bind ability to align the sections to form a ladder that’ll lead you up to a treasure chest with 50 rupees inside. Make your way to the left and find the waypoint area on top of the dungeon and continue going right until you find another circular platform, which will have the Hawk Statue at the top.

Note: To the left of the waypoint there is a patch of sand that you should use Holmill on, since it will lead you to a treasure chest room with 50 rupees inside.

How to get the Elephant Statue Echo

Use the waypoint to go to the rooftop of the Sanctum and go to the right and find the door at the bottom. There will be another timed challenge similar to the one