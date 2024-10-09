When it comes to The Legend of Zelda series, there isn’t a title (except Skyward Sword) that has Ganondorf (Ganon) as the main antagonist. While the Demon King has had different iterations over the span of the series, his presence always leads to a sense of power and evil. In Echoes of Wisdom, we see the true form of Ganondorf, as he is a huge and powerful boar-like demon.

The Prince of Darkness is a boss that you’ll have to face two times throughout the game, so here is what you should know to prepare for battle.

Ganon Boss Battle - Prologue

A Hero’s Journey with a Twist

At the start of the game, you play as Link as he slashes his way through the dungeon to find and save Princess Zelda. Once you make it to the room where Zelda is being kept, Ganon is there to stop Link, which, you can already tell, won’t end without a fight. This battle is easier than the others, given that this is seen as a tutorial-like introduction to the mechanics of the game, as well as an introduction to the Swordfighter Form that will become useful later on.

There are three phases in the battle. The first deals with Ganon’s spear, which he will thrust towards you. This move can deal some damage, so avoid the attack by jumping and moving away as soon as he is about to lunge forward. There will be a moment after the attack where he will freeze, so take that time to use the sword to attack him.

The next two phases consist mainly of Ganon throwing red orbs at you. These orbs will follow you around and so your only task is to play a game of ping pong with Ganon. Hit the orb right before it gets close to you and go back and forth with Ganon, which will get faster each turn. Once the orb lands on him, he will become paralyzed, giving you the opportunity to strike at him with your weapons. At the end of the battle, Ganon will be swallowed by the rift and Link will be too, but not before hitting the gem, giving Zelda the chance to escape the dungeon.

Ganon Boss Battle - Hyrule Castle

Everything but a BOARing Battle

The prologue battle was only a taste of what is in store for you in Hyrule Castle. The fight itself has the same moves as the last one, but Ganon is faster and hits harder. He also has fire bats that shoot you from afar. Luckily for you, the use of echoes can now come into play. An important factor in this battle is timing, so here’s what you will need to know for this boss battle.

Using echoes in this fight can be proven helpful, given that the sword and shield can only be used for such a short amount of time. To dodge Ganon’s spear attack, spin away while he’s recharging and put a Boulder (1 TP) in front of you to block his attack. You could also use the Bind ability to take the spear out of his grasp, making it easier for you or your echoes to attack. Echoes like Darknut (3 TP), Club Boarblin (2 TP) and Ball-and-Chain Trooper (4 TP) could aid in physically attacking Ganon on the ground.

Given that the battle is still three phases, the last two are primarily focused on the red orb rallying, which should still be done without the use of echoes. The fire bats do play a part in these phases as well, so make sure to dodge those accordingly. If you find yourself out of health or low on energy, use a boulder in front of the orb or let it run into a wall, which will reveal an energy bulb for you to pick up. For health, you can either use the food you’ve gathered along the way or make sure to have made smoothies at Gerudo Oasis. At the end of the boss battle, you will receive a Heart Container and will restore Hyrule Castle to its former glory.