In Echoes of Wisdom, it is confirmed from the start that the main protagonist isn’t Link, but instead Zelda. Unfortunately, Link is whisked away into the Still World and, as such, is used by the antagonist to stop Zelda from closing the rifts that have taken over the land of Hyrule.

You will face off against Dark Link a total of 3 separate times, once during Suthorn Ruins, then Gerudo Sanctum and finishing off in Eldin Temple. Each interaction is different from the former, so here’s what to expect when facing off against the anti-hero.

Dark Link Battle #1 (Sword) - Suthorn Ruins

Cut the tension with a Sword of Might

As you approach the midway point of the dungeon, you will find Link standing near the staircase near the back of the room. While he certainly looks like himself, as he turns around, it seems that he might not be there after all. Link lunges and slashes his way towards you, defining his intentions as foe, not friend. In this case, you will have to use the echoes and objects around you to take down the Dark Link.

There are several ways you can approach this scenario, given the tools you have at your disposal. One way is to use your attack echoes to get the job done for you. In this instance, since Link is using his sword, using a grounded echo like Darknut (3 Tri Points) and Spear Moblin (2 TP) would prove to be wise. You could also throw the pots around the room or set the grass on fire using Ignizol (2 TP).

Respawn the echo behind Link before or after an attack to catch him off guard.

Dark Link has two phases. The second one involves the use of his shield, making the attacks harder to land. In this case, use the Bind ability to grab Link’s shield and pull back, which will take it out of his hands. This will give you a similar feeling to the previous phase, but Link is more aggressive in his attacks. Spawning attack echoes behind him in this phase could help if you find it hard to take the shield out of his grasp. At the end of the battle, Dark Link will disappear, leaving you with the Sword of Might, which will grant you the Swordfighter Form.

Dark Link Battle #2 (Bow) - Gerudo Sanctum

Straight and Arrow

This battle takes place in the Gerudo Sanctum about halfway through the Dungeon. This fight will be different since, while you’ve got the sword, Dark Link now possesses his bow and arrows. These attacks will be done at a good distance, so staying sharp and watching out for incoming arrows is a must when it comes to avoiding his attacks.

As always, there are a few ways to approach this battle. The first is using attack echoes, more specifically, the ones that can fly, like the Keese (1 TP), Peahat (3 TP) and Crow (2 TP). While these echoes can be easily shot down, it's important to note that you can take advantage of that by either using that time to place multiple echoes to attack or to use the diversion to attack Link with Swordfighter Mode. Another advantage of the echoes, is that both land and air ones can be used as a distraction or a quick way to heal yourself.

Speaking of land attack echoes, three of the best ones to use in this battle are Pathblade (1 TP), Caromadillo (2 TP - Lv.2: 3 TP) and ReDead (3 TP). Pathblade and Caromadillo will help with planting multiple ways of hitting Link when he’s on the ground. ReDead can freeze Link in his place, which can give leeway to attack him while he’s vulnerable. Another instance you can take advantage of when using ReDead is the Bind ability. Grab Link while he’s frozen and move him over to the pit on either side of the room. Dropping him inside will hurt him, but he will bounce back up, so you’ll have to repeat it a few times before he gives in.

This Dark Link has two phases. The second one will see you fighting three Dark Links at once. As said before, keep your distance and use the above echoes to carry out your attacks. ReDead would be the best option in this case since you’re dealing with more than one enemy, since the attack can freeze all the Dark Links at once. At the end of the battle, Link will disappear again, and you will be rewarded with a Bow to add to your Swordfighter Form.

Dark Link Battle #3 - Eldin Temple

You Dropped the Bomb on Me (Literally)

Halfway through your journey inside the Eldin Temple Dungeon, you will face off against The Hero of Legend once more, only this time it's the last miniboss with Link. Of course, his time as an enemy has to end with a bang… quite literally. While you already hold the Sword of Might and the Bow, Link has his Bombs left to attack with. Among a room full of breakable rocks, the battleground looks to be more explosive than before.

The first phase sees Link chucking bombs at you or your echoes, which can cause a good amount of damage if taken full on. In this case, it's best to use heavy attack echoes such as Darknut (Lv 1-2: 3-4 TP), Lizalfos (3 TP), and Fire Wizzrobe (5 TP). In the cases where he is cornered, these echoes will help with dealing a good amount of damage to Link. One of the main goals in this battle is to get Link into a corner. You could also go in using Swordfighter Mode and use the sword or the bow to attack from near or far distances.