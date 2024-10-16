In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the land of Hyrule expands across several regions, which for some, can take some time to travel back and forth from. While the use of waypoints makes for a speedy trek, there are many things to do and see while traveling on foot. There have also been some individuals who’ve used different techniques using echoes to make it from one region to another, but why not have a more stable way of transportation? Speaking of stables, horses are an option as a means of travel, but only if you complete some side quests within the middle section of the game. Here’s what you need to get and call a horse in Echoes of Wisdom.

How to Get a Horse

Close

Make a stop at Hyrule Ranch, which is on the outskirts of the left side of Hyrule Field. There will be a waypoint and a stamp marker near the entrance. Approach the old man on the upper left-hand side of the ranch, who will tell you about a missing horse that normally gallops west of the ranch. With this information, move to the west side of the farm until you spot a pond with a platform in the middle of it. Coincidentally, that is exactly where the horse will be.

Jump or use an echo like a bed (1 TP) to make your way over to the horse. To get it over the body of water, use the Bind ability and create a bridge to go over. You could also aim Tri at the horse and bring the horse over by using the Bind ability. At this point, you can ride the horse back to the ranch and converse with the man, who will let you take any of the two horses. The choice isn’t permanent, so don’t worry about not choosing the one you like the most. One of the horses is only available once you’ve completed Impa’s Gift side quest, which can be accessible after clearing the Still Missing main mission.

How to Call a Horse

Close

Speaking of which, Impa’s Gift side quest is the only way you can get the ability to call the horse. Inside Hyrule Castle, Impa will mention that she has been raising a steed for Zelda and that it is time for it to be hers, given that Zelda is now journeying across the land of Hyrule. After talking, head west to Hyrule Ranch and talk with the woman with a carrot pin in her hair on the left. She will say that the White Horse is out for some exercise and will be back shortly… if only it were that convenient.

Unfortunately, a rift opened up and brought the horse inside it. The rift itself is not too far from the ranch, all you need to do is head northwest until you spot a carrot patch with a few people there. Have Tri make an entrance into the Rift and enter whenever ready. Once inside, you will have to find four of Tri’s friends that are being held captive in the Still World.

After closing the rift, it will be noted that the horse hasn’t appeared yet. At this point, use the Bind ability to pull a carrot out of the ground. This will attract Zelda’s horse to come over to you and take a bite out of the treat. After you complete the side quest, pull another carrot out and learn the Carrot echo, which can be used to summon your horse wherever you are in Hyrule.