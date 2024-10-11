Get ready to rock and roll through this boss battle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! After making your way through the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon, you have to face off against your first big boss battle of the game: Seismic Talus. Now, out of all the boss fights you’ll have in this game, this one is easier to defeat than the others, given its movements and attack strategy. Let’s dig deep!

As you enter the room, Seismic Talus will introduce himself as the rock-solid competitor you’ll have to take down. Judging by the floating arms, his reach is one that is going to stretch outwards, giving you less room to ease your way out. When it comes to echoes, they aren’t much help in battle but can become useful in distracting Talus. Fair warning, your echoes won’t last long when Talus is active, since his attacks are strong enough to destroy them.

Phase 1

Close

When it comes to Talus’ spinning attacks, use your dodging/spinning move to avoid getting hit directly. This move is a regular and is done in each phase. Another attack Talus will do is slam his hands down, which causes the surrounding ground to tremble. Maintain your distance and only engage when he is vulnerable. In order to expose Talus, aim and hit the purple core underneath him. Your best chance of attacking him is when he does his hand slams and by using the Bind ability to pull it away from him. Attack him with Swordfighter Form and/or a barrage of attack echoes.

Phase 2

Relatively similar to the first phase, only this time the purple core is on his upper arm. Another neat way of attacking Talus is by using throwable echoes like a rock (1 TP) and aiming towards the purple core. This might take some precision, but it will do the trick. In terms of moves set, nothing has changed, so make sure to dodge incoming attacks and break the vases on the sides of the room to get hearts. If you need more hearts in a hurry, distract Talus with a mob echo, which will get his attention off of you, giving you time to catch up on some rest.

A great example of a mob echo is Darknut (3 TP), who could deal a good amount of damage to Talus while he's vunerable.

Phase 3

This is the final phase of this boss battle, and you’ll know this due to the red glow surrounding Talus. When it comes to where the purple core is, it can be found on top of his head. The best approach to dealing with this is to use the Bind ability to pull it off while Talus is vulnerable during his slam attacks. You could also use flying echoes to attack from above. Just remember to keep summoning them, since Talus can destroy them quickly. After hitting the purple core enough times, the Seismic Talus will be defeated and in return for your efforts, you will receive a heart container.

Congratulations on beating your first boss battle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! The game has more boss battles and dungeons to explore, so don’t expect the ride to become easier from here on out. Your next stop on your journey will take you to the sandy landscape of the Gerudo Desert, where you’ll discover new echoes that will help in your adventure tremendously.