After escaping the Hyrulian guards inside the kingdom, Zelda finds herself among the sandy shores of Suthorn Prairie. From there, you make your way through a few other areas inside the region, eventually getting to the main attraction of the region…the Dungeon. In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the dungeons are where you will be faced with the chance to fix the rifts surrounding the region. Here’s what you need to know about the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon.

How to Get the Dungeon Map

The first thing that you’ll need to do when you get to the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon is to get the Dungeon Map. Make your way through the first door, and you’ll learn how to use the Bind ability, which will grant you the power to move objects by binding them. In this case, move the boulder off into the abyss and go to the pressure plate that was underneath it, which will unlock the next door. You will be tasked with the same situation, but this time, move the boulder to the left to reveal a ladder going downstairs.

There is a room on the upper left side of the second room that you can get to by moving the boulder over to where the water is and placing it in between the gap there. Inside the chest will be a Radiant Butter.

Once you get down the ladder, you will notice spiderwebs strung along the room, which can come in handy when descending or ascending places. These webs come from the Strandtula (2 TP), which you can transform into an echo by burning it with Ignizol (2 TP) or throwing a Sea Urchin (1 TP) at it. After getting the echo, kill the other one near the ladder, then summon Strandtula to make webs, bringing you up to the chest on the upper left-hand side. It is within this chest you will find the Dungeon Map.

How to Get the Swordfighter Form

Miniboss - Dark Link (Sword)

In this next phase, you will be on your way to getting a special souvenir to take with you before leaving the dungeon. After climbing up the ladder, make your way over to the upper left side by using a Strandtula or Bed (1 TP) to get across the elevated areas. Once you enter the next room, head up to the lift at the back of the room, which will bring you up to another level, and you’ll have to face off against a Darknut (3 TP). These echoes are tough, so look to use Peahat (3 TP) or Sea Urchin (1 TP) in this situation.

Head into the next room and go down the ladder, which will bring you to another underground area with a Brazier challenge. In this instance, you could use an Ignizol (2 TP) to set the brazier on fire, use a brazier (2 TP), or set a crate (1 TP) on fire. Once accomplished, make your way to the right side of the room and climb up the ladder. To get into the next room, pull on the shield carried by the third soldier statue, to the right of the entrance.

The next area down the hallway will have you facing off against Dark Link. Use your recently gained echoes to your advantage. Darknut (3 TP) is a great example of an echo to use, since it’s strong and its attacks pack a punch. Another way could be by using the Bind ability, which will let you take the shield away from Link, making it easier to attack him. Once you’ve defeated Link, you will obtain the Sword of Might and change into the Swordfighter Form.

How to Get the Big Key