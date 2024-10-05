As players make their way through Hyrule once again in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, they will be met with 50 side quests. That sounds like a lot to cover, but this is spread across the different regions, so in reality, you’ll come by at least 5 to 8 side quests per area.

While some of them are simple, like moving rocks out of the way for clear passage, there is one early on that is crucial to the betterment of your experience in Echoes of Wisdom. The Flying Tile echo is incredibly helpful when it comes to transportation around the land of Hyrule and the Still World. Here is how to get this echo early in the game:

The Flying Tile Side Quest

Once you’ve gotten past the Suthorn Prairie, you will find yourself going into the hot and sandy terrain that is the Gerudo Desert. You’ll come naturally to this destination, known as the Oasis, in the story, so don’t fret about not finding it. Once you’ve reached the place, there will be a waypoint to the right, which will be helpful later on, because it does come in handy due to the smoothie vendor and the Mango Rush mini-game being within the area. Go to the Gerudo to the left of the tent, the character should have a red exclamation point next to its text.

A Gerudo woman, Tormali, will tell Zelda about her boss’s research on the mysterious entity of the Flying Tile. Tormali asks if you ever find one, that she would love to conduct research on it to further her studies. Now, there are two ways to find the Flying Tile, one of which can be done during the story and another that can be found through exploration of the region.

No matter which one you get, all you need to do is present the echo to her in order to complete the side quest.

Gerudo Desert

Found Around the Region

From the Oasis, trek northwest until you reach a Boarblin Camp or you find the waypoint, which is right outside the camp. Find a way to the top of the cliff, which can be done using echoes like beds or a trampoline. If that isn’t an option, you could get onto the cliff earlier on near the Oasis and head west until you spot an entrance to a cave. As you can see on the map, it’s right around the western border of the map.

Once inside, you will be greeted by eight Flying Tiles on the ground. Tormali’s Boss’ research will prove to be accurate, since the Flying Tiles will float up into the air and aim directly at your location. Spin around to avoid the attacks or use an echo to either attack or deflect the oncoming tiles (a boulder could help in this attempt). The tile will break, and the echo will be waiting for you to collect. There is more to the cave, which has a sweet 100 rupee treasure chest at the end, so if that sweetens the deal, then go for it!

Gerudo Sanctum

Within the Story

As you enter the Gerudo Sanctum, head to the left to find yourself locked in a room of Flying Tiles. As previously mentioned, you can dodge the attacks by spinning or using your echoes to block or attack them. Once the Flying Tile has hit a surface, it will turn into an echo, which you can collect. The tiles are fragile, so it doesn’t take much effort to capture one, which is nice considering how much of an impact it’ll have later on in the game.

After you get out of the Stilled World or the Cave, head back to the Oasis by using the waypoint to transport you there. Once you get back, head on over to Tormali, who will be intrigued by your findings and give you 50 rupees for completing the side quest. Whether you find it in the story or not, the sooner you get the Flying Tile, the easier it will get for you to travel within the game. Now go out there and explore those caves. Don’t let the tiles fly on by!