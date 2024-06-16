Key Takeaways Enjoy a unique jazz tribute to iconic Zelda music with a 12-track album by GameChops and Rob Araujo Trio.

The album includes favorites like Ocarina of Time, Lost Woods, Gerudo Valley, and more, available on multiple platforms.

GameChops, a video game record label, continues to impress with covers and arrangements of classic Nintendo tunes and other gaming soundtracks.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a legendary game for many people, and its music by Koji Kondo is memorable, especially for fans of the series. Therefore, GameChops and arranger Rob Araujo Trio have come together to create a 12-track jazz tribute to the beautiful soundtrack. It's currently available on all streaming platforms after its release on Friday.

The 12 pieces of music that have been arranged include the following:

Ocarina of Time Zelda’s Lullaby Lost Woods Sheik’s Theme Gerudo Valley Song of Storms Jabu-Jabu’s Interlude Zora’s Domain Great Fairy’s Fountain Kakariko Lullaby Epona’s Song Gerudo Valley (Reprise)

You can listen to all of this Zelda music on Spotify, YouTube, bandcamp, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Deezer. That's quite a lot of options.

It is great to have cover songs and arrangements of classic Nintendo songs by musicians. That's because Nintendo hasn't released its compositions on platforms like Spotify. It's quite frustrating.

The Ocarina of Time soundtrack saw an orchestral cover album release on vinyl in 2016. The Materia Collective launched this version through iam8bit.

GameChops has been a video game record label since 2011, founded by DJ Cutman. Since that time, the company has streamed its video game covers 1 billion times.

The label has launched stellar lo-fi albums over the years. It's even published a Souls & Chill album, inspired by the music of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring.

The album's arranger Rob Araujo Trio has nearly 60,000 monthly listeners on Spotify as of the time of writing. The album's art is by Riana Dorsey, who created the webcomic Suihira. She's also worked on Chicken Wing Man and Cloud Riders.

The Legend of Zelda series has been very successful across its decades-long history. When the original N64 Ocarina of Time launched, it became one of the highest rated games ever. Currently, it holds a 99 Metacritic score from 22 different outlets.

IGN gave the game a perfect score. "Everything, from Zelda's Z-trigger lock-on system to the game's in-game cut-scenes and well-balanced story advancement, is perfect. Zelda 64 is well worth the wait," the outlet said.

Hopefully, we'll be able to play Twilight Princess and The Windwaker soon after multiple rumors of a Switch port heading our way. It would be cool to get remasters of the 3DS versions of Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask as well.