The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Key Takeaways Tears of the Kingdom's armor sets require effort to obtain, providing unique effects for combat and traversal.

Easily accessible armor like Rubber set and Depths set can be helpful against specific threats in the game.

Strategic use of armor sets like Stealth, Desert Voe, and Snowquill can give players an advantage in various situations.

Armor is an important asset to have in any open-world game and Tears of the Kingdom is no exception. While Breath of the Wild may have let you get away with DLC armor practically letting you cheat, Tears of the Kingdom always makes you work for its armor sets.

They're usually found in caves or the depths, and the best ones give you various effects, which is what this list will cover. While they all vary in defense, each set in this list has a unique effect that'll make it great for either combat or traversal.

10 Rubber

Not Very Shocking.

Armor Piece Location Function Rubber Helm (1593, -2946, -0023), Sarjon Woods Cave Shock Resistance Set Bonus: Lightning Proof Rubber Armor (-0070, -1117, -0004), Whistling Hill Cave Rubber Tights (4276, -0378, -0021), Horon Lagoon Cave

If you're finding yourself constantly underpowered during thunderstorms because you can't use your metal weapons , or you just keep getting zapped and want to fix it, the Rubber Armor is a good solution, providing shock resistance and lightning resistance with the whole set.

It's not super useful, but it's easy to get, being found in three different caves with little to no barriers to entry. It's good to put on if you want to have an easier time with enemies using electric weapons and arrows, and it's a great asset for thunderstorms.

9 Climbing

Getting A Grip.

Armor Piece Location Function Climber's Bandanna (3712, 0495, 0311), Ploymus Mountain Cave Increased Climbing Speed Set Bonus: Reduced Stamina Usage when Jumping while Climbing Climbing Gear (-1214, 0774, 0070), North Hyrule Plain Cave Climbing Boots (2850, 0543, 0189), Upland Zorana Byroad

While it's not nearly as much of an obstacle as Breath of the Wild, climbing is still a long, tedious and necessary process at times. It's not too often considering Ascend and Zonai devices circumvent it in most situations, but the times you do have to climb are annoying without this armor.

It'll provide you a nice climbing speed boost, and the full set makes you lose less stamina when jumping up cliffs. Similarly to the previous item, it can be easily found in a few different caves across the overworld, coming practically for free, making this a no-brainer.

8 Depths

A Light In The Dark.

Armor Piece Location Function Hood of the Depths Any Bargainer Statue, after speaking to 6 Gloom Resistance (extra health against Gloom) Set Bonus: Gloom Defense Tunic of the Depths Any Bargainer Statue, after speaking to 2 Gaiters of the Depths Any Bargainer Statue, after speaking to 4

Last on the list of armor that is just OK, the Depths armor gives you "Gloom Resistance," which basically means 1-4 extra hearts, but only for gloom damage. The full set provides extra defense against Gloom, which is pretty useful for exploring the depths and for certain bosses.

It's easy to get if you've been speaking with the Bargainer Statues scattered across the depths, requiring you to speak with six different statues before you can buy the full set for a total of 650 Poes. It's not hard, just a bit tedious, but the reward is worth it for the extra health.

7 Stealth/Evil Spirit/Yiga

Surprisingly Useful.

Armor Piece Location Function Stealth Mask Kakariko Village Armor Shop Stealth Up Set Bonus: Extra Speed at Night Stealth Chest Guard Stealth Tights

You may not consider it at first, but going with one of the three armor sets that increases your stealth can give you a huge advantage in non-boss combat encounters. You get the Yiga Armor for free by freeing every tailor and you get the Evil Spirit armor by doing three different labyrinths.

Though, among these, the Stealth armor is the best and easiest, since it can be upgraded and is simply bought for a total of 1800 rupees at the shop in Kakariko village. It also gives you a nice speed bonus at night, though spamming stealth strikes is still the main appeal of this.

6 Desert Voe

Beat The Heat.

Armor Piece Location Function Desert Voe Headband Saula in Kara Kara Bazaar Heat Resistance Set Bonus: Shock Damage Resist Desert Voe Spaulder Gerudo Secret Club in Gerudo Town Desert Voe Trousers

Now, starting with the armor sets that are obligated to be on this list, we have temperature resistances. Namely, for Desert Voe, you get full heat resistance, with each piece giving you one extra level of it (so you only need two at any time) and a bonus of shock resistance for having the full set on.

This is a nice thing to have since you no longer get free heat resistance just for playing the story, but it's admittedly the least useful of all the temperature resistance armors. It's found in the Gerudo Secret club and costs 2400 rupees, but is only useful in the Gerudo Desert in daytime.

5 Snowquill

Explore The Coldest Heights.

Armor Piece Location Function Snowquill Headdress Brazen Beak in Rito Village Cold Resistance Set Bonus: Freezeproof Snowquill Tunic Snowquill Trousers

Slightly more useful, the Snowquill armor is easily purchased for 2150 rupees in Rito Village, helping both in Rito village and around every mountainous area in the game (which is a decent portion of the map). Its set bonus is a bit worse, though, only making you unfreezable.

Again, though, to get the full effect of temperature resistance, you only need to wear two pieces, meaning you have space to put on something like Attack Power or a high defense piece. The fact that most of the map is way harder to traverse without this makes it a worthy entry here.

4 Flamebreaker

No More Burning.

Armor Piece Location Function Flamebreaker Helm Ripped and Shredded (Goron City Armor Shop) Flame Guard Set Bonus: Fireproof Flamebreaker Armor Flamebreaker Boots

Practically essential for traveling through the volcanic areas of the map, Flamebreaker armor makes you fireproof with just a single piece equipped, with the full set being purchaseable in Goron City for the high price of 3300 rupees.

As opposed to Breath of the Wild, the outside areas of the volcano are all safe without armor, but if you want to make any progress in the main quest, you'd better put on a piece of Flamebreaker. This is essential if you don't want to constantly make temporary buffs.

3 Glide

Soar Anywhere.

Armor Piece Location Function Glide Mask (4544, -0845, 1121), Valor Island Increased Horizontal Mobility while Freefalling Set Bonus: No Fall Damage Glide Shirt (-2210, 0938, 1640), Courage Island Glide Tights (0215, 2044, 1989), Bravery Island

One of the biggest aspects of Tears of the Kingdom is the copious amounts of gliding and freefalling you'll be doing to get from one location to the next. The Glide suit is obtained by doing a few fun challenges on sky islands, giving you extra mobility while skydiving.

By equipping each piece of armor, not only do you get quick horizontal speed while diving, you also get complete immunity to fall damage. This set bonus isn't too impactful, since you can just pull out your glider before hitting the ground, but a bonus is a bonus.

2 Zonaite

Bigger, Better Batteries.

Armor Piece Location Function Zonaite Helm (-3612, 1054, 1656), Lightcast Island Reduces Energy Loss Set Bonus: Quicker Recharge Zonaite Waistguard (2347, -1773, 1489), Zonaite Forge Island Zonaite Shin Guards (3886, 1804, 1179), Sky Mine

The Zonaite armor set, though found easier when you're closer to the end of the game, is useful as it allows you to use your Zonai devices for a long amount of time. This means your gliders, cannon swords or other Zonai device-infused artillery can all last much longer.

As a bonus, the full set makes your batteries charge even faster, making it a no-brainer to put on for long flights, extended usage of Zonai emitters or anything really. It's found on a series of varying, difficult to get to islands, but they're all worth doing.

1 Barbarian/Fierce Deity

More Power, Quicker Fights.

Armor Piece Location Function Barbarian Helm (2543, -1543, -0023), Robred Dropoff Cave Increased Attack Power Set Bonus: Quicker Spin Attack Barbarian Armor (0632, 0820, 0028), Crenel Hills Cave Barbarian Leg Wraps (4050, -1875, 0157), Walnot Mountain Cave

Finally, the obvious best armor sets are the ones that give you a ton of attack power, and when used in combination with attack-boosting food, let you shred any enemy in just a few hits. You're probably already using it, but if you aren't, this is your wake-up call.

The Barbarian set is found strewn about a few caves scattered all around the map, and the Fierce Deity set is found by doing the Misko, The Great Bandit quest, starting at Dueling Peaks Stable. Either way, the full set makes your spin attack better, and it's just a great time to do tons of damage.