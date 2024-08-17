The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Key Takeaways Cooking in Tears of the Kingdom is crucial for buffs and healing in combat. Use simple recipes for quick benefits.

Focus on specific buffs and ingredients for effective healing items. Conflicting status effects will cancel each other out.

Experiment with various recipes like Hylian Tomato Pizza and Pepper Steak for healing, buffs, and ease of resource collection.

Cooking is an essential part of Tears of the Kingdom, with most temporary buffs and effective healing sources requiring cooking to use. This especially comes in clutch during combat encounters, where you can instantly heal, get a buff and turn the tide of the fight.

This list compiles ten easy, super-effective recipes that only require a few ingredients for the lowest level version, providing a great boost the more you put into it. Do note that conflicting status effects will override each other, so stay focused when tossing in stuff.

Most of these recipes focus on specific buffs and ingredients that may not be easy to find. If you just want healing items, it may be better to throw together any edible ingredients you want and use anything that creates.

10 Hylian Tomato Pizza

Tabantha Wheet + Hateno Cheese + Hylian Tomato

It's not just because it's funny; the Hylian Pizza (though a bit of a pain to unlock given you have to go on a massive cheese sidequest in Hateno) heals a ton, is easy to scavenge ingredients for and is just an awesome thing to see in your inventory.

This one doesn't have many special effects, it's mostly just here because of the fact it heals around 9+ hearts with each pizza, which is a lot for three ingredients you don't have to work hard to obtain. Definitely recommended if you want basic healing food.

9 Hasty Meat and Mushroom Skewer

Rushroom + Any Meat

While speed isn't the best effect in the world, you can get the most out of it by cooking your mushrooms with raw meat, making a nice skewer that'll heal a bit and leave you mobile. This makes it easier to escape combat or just makes traversal quicker.

You could also opt to remove the meat and just make speedy mushroom skewers (since most people prefer their healing items to not override their current buff), Regardless, I'd suggest around 3 mushrooms and 2 meats for this awesome skewer.

8 Sneaky Fried Wild Greens

Any Amount of Silent Princesses or Blue Nightshade.

Due to certain story events that I probably shouldn't go into in an article about cooking, you'll obtain quite a few Silent Princesses and may not be aware that stealth is actually goated. You can get easy stealthstrikes on enemies, octuple your damage, all for basically nothing.

While outside of this one event Silent Princesses are rare, Blue Nightshade isn't, so you can always just farm those, go into an enemy enounter with triple stealth, sneak up on enemies, then quickly equip full barbarian armor and triple attack up to one-shot almost anything in the game.

7 Cooked Stambulb

Any Amount of Stambulbs.

An easy way to regain quite a bit of stamina for literally no effort is to throw a bunch of Stambulbs into a pot and call it a day. It won't heal much, but if you just want some stamina refreshers that don't do anything else, this is great for that.

If you want a meal with more substance, you could make a Meat and Mushroom skewer with mushrooms, or combine stambulbs with any other stamina-boosting ingredient for a bit more stamina and substance, but for something simple, this does the trick.

6 Pepper Steak

Spicy Peppers + Any Meat.

If you're finding it hard to traverse the copious amounts of the map covered in a deep permafrost (or temporarily very cold, such as the Gerudo Desert or Rito Village), then a Peppered Steak might be exactly what you need.

It's easy, just a hot pepper (not the kind that make fire arrows, those just give a mid attack buff) and some meat. You could also just cook the peppers on their own if you just want the warmth with no substance, but this significantly boosts the healing.

5 Enduring Steamed Mushrooms

Endura Mushrooms + Endura Carrots.

In a similar vein to Hearty meals, enduring meals will refresh your entire stamina bar while also overfilling it, meaning you should only use them when you're low on stamina. As opposed to hearts, though, stamina isn't that serious and you can spare a few extra endura carrots on these.

Specifically, making steamed mushrooms with at least one Endura shroom and one Endura carrot is a great way to get a pretty massive stamina boost that isn't lacking on the health, either. I'd recommend saving these for long heavy swings or long glides across the map.

4 Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin

Fortified Pumpkin + Any Meat.

Defense comes somewhat easily through armor, but getting defense-increasing food items is more tricky. One of the easier ways is to stock up on Fortified pumpkins then combine 3-4 of them with the meat(s) of your choice.

This makes for a meal that'll increase your defense, give you a ton of health back and make it easy to make a significant comeback in any fight you've gotten yourself into. Good healing plus a good buff makes for good food, who knew?

3 Sunny Fried Wild Greens

Sundelions + Any Other Vegetables.

The meal that has singlehandedly carried most people through several bosses in this game, Sunny Fried Wild Greens heals off gloom damage and is practically an essential. I'd recommend putting as many sundelions as possible, but fillers also help out a little.

The more sundelions you put in, the more gloom damage you'll heal, but the more filler veggies you throw in, the more hearts they'll heal, so a 3-2 ratio is usually what I go for. Regardless, this meal is practically a requirement if you want to easily get through the game.

2 Mighty Simmered Fruit

As Many Mighty Bananas As You Desire.

If you've got a bunch of bunches of bananas , the best thing to do is just throw as many of them into a single pot as possible and get a massive, long attack buff. You can enhance this with other attack-enhancing ingredients, though bananas are the most common regardless.

Attack power is one of the most important stats and can only be achieved through two difficult-to-get armor sets,or just by simmering a ton of bananas on low heat in a wok for a few minutes. Your choice, I personally go with both, for fun.

1 Hearty Anything

One of Any Hearty Ingredient.

It's somewhat common knowledge at this point, but the food system can be almost completely torn apart by simply taking a single hearty ingredient , throwing it in a pot and calling it a day. This will only give you 2-3 additional hearts, but that's all you need.

These hearts may not be much, but that one meal now restores your entire health bar, so from a single ingredient you can heal 33 hearts of health. This is mildly ridiculous and I wouldn't recommend any fillers or extra hearty ingredients as long as you've got more than a few hearts.