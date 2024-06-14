Key Takeaways Madden NFL 25 focuses on visual upgrades like motion blur, 3D grass, and improved player and environment details for a fresh feel.

Last year, Madden NFL 24 got a nice upgrade to its presentation elements with a score bug that closely mimic'd a combination of ESPN and Amazon broadcasts. Along with a new intro and some other cutscenes, these were changes that affected the feel of the game at a surface level. Madden NFL 25 will be implementing much more visual elements and overhauling how the series has tackled not only commentary, but the soundtrack for the game. Further focus on the visual presentation will be visual effects, more realistic player and environment details for a completely overhauled feel in Madden NFL 25.

Technical Visual Details

First, the development team for Madden NFL 25 has added a new practice facility to the game where the mini-games will also be played. The practice facility will be the most frequented environment in the game, so the team really upped a good bit of details. The team also added the ridiculously large screen that Gillette Stadium recently received for its stadium upgrade. Players can expect to see new 3D grass and the team worked on body collisions with the ground which will also cause different effects. For the environment, improving world shadows and providing more accurate stadium lighting will bring a noticeable change.

The big visual effect the development team added was motion blur. This was a way to enhance the sense of speed and fluidity to the game. The team is also introducing a filmic lensing effect to help create a deeper sense of field. Madden NFL 25 will have more game faces at launch than ever. On the Avatar side, players can expect tattoos and new player heads. The team replaced the nine heads in the game and actually doubled the amount and provided new facial grooms to choose from.

Improved Broadcasts

EA will keep the same fonts and themes for the broadcast during games on Madden NFL 25. In the game, the development team has moved the score bug to the bottom of the screen and has added more walk-up screens and more cutscenes on the sideline. There are new team introductions prior to each game as the teams run out of the tunnels. The game will have a distinct look and players can expect replay montages and more stats throughout the game that are posted to the screen. There will be a new end-of-quarter sequence to complete a whole new feel to each game and defensive team celebrations have been added. The Super Bowl welcomes back the gatorade dump and promises more authenticity to feel that you're actually in the Super Bowl. To help with that was bringing on the literal Roger Goodell, who is present in the game.

The look is half the presentation as the audio brings in the other half. Madden NFL 25 will feature not two, but three commentary teams to the broadcast booth. Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin return, but the other two commentary teams will vary on the game during Franchise. These can also be pre-selected before an exhibition game. Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen are confirmed to be the second broadcast team as both headlined their respective networks last year for NFL coverage. The third team will be Kate Scott and Brock Huard, who both have a long history of doing broadcasting. There are over 170 hours of commentary recorded for Madden NFL 25, so the amount of variety and authenticity will be present.

Overhauling the Soundtrack

For years, Madden has brought in licensed artists and in recent years, phased out NFL music or its own recordings. For Madden NFL 25, EA has partnered with a composer to create its own soundtrack that has a dramatic feel that mirrors the NFL. Having heard the music at the recent preview event in Orlando, it's perfect. To dive even deeper, while it wasn't stated if new artists would or wouldn't be added, one thing that will be added are classic tracks from Madden. EA has secured rights to bring back songs from artists represented in old games to play during the menus (which have also been overhauled).

