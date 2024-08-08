Key Takeaways Ready at Dawn, known for acclaimed VR games like Lone Echo, has been closed by Meta effective immediately.

The Order: 1886 and God of War: Ghost of Sparta developer Ready at Dawn has been closed by Meta. A report by Android Central through a leaked internal memo sent to employees, states that the VR studio has been closed effective immediately.

One of Meta's Best VR Studios Has Been Closed

Most recently, Ready at Dawn has been a studio pumping out critically acclaimed VR games. It was one of the highest-rated teams in the format with Lone Echo, which received an 89 Top Critic average on OpenCritic. Its sequel, unfortunately, didn't fare as well, with a respectable 83 score back in 2021.

Android Central explains that these cuts to Ready at Dawn "weren't being made to 'save money,' per se." Instead, it wanted to make sure that Reality Labs "stays within the new budgetary constraints and that Oculus Studios can make a 'better long-term impact' in VR development." Reality Labs' budget will be slashed by 20% by 2026, reportedly.

According to the outlet, Meta is encouraging Ready at Dawn employees to "apply elsewhere within Oculus Studios" as it "wants to retain as many talented developers as possible."

Ready at Dawn Made a Few PlayStation Games

PlayStation fans knew Ready at Dawn from their PSP and PS4 efforts, before the studio was unfortunately purchased by Meta in 2020. The Order: 1886 is an underrated gem with exceptional graphics and visceral gameplay that impressed fans in 2015. Unfortunately, it was critiqued for being too short and didn't receive as many flowers as other PlayStation franchises like Uncharted and Marvel's Spider-Man. The Order: 1886 also seemed a bit too polished for some. "The Order feels like a AAA title and it’s basically a seamless experience through and through," said our review. "No glitches were encountered and it’s polished to the point that it's lost most of its character."

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have been able to enjoy Ready at Dawn's Daxter recently on their PS5. The PSP game has been getting love by fans with a 4.8 out of five-star rating on the PlayStation Store. Our sister site Game Rant says that Daxter is the fourth best game in the Jak & Daxter series. "Daxter's bug-swatting, acrobatics, and jet-packing around the tighter corners of the city bring some novelty, although its story potential was limited by the fact that Daxter served as a gap-filler in the years between Jak's capture at the hands of the Krimson Guard and his rescue," said its article. Other PSP games like Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters and Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier are also on the service.