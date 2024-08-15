Key Takeaways The Plucky Squire finally launches on Sept 17, offering a unique blend of 2D and 3D gameplay for gamers to enjoy.

Protagonist Jot must navigate through different worlds to restore his book's happy ending by defeating the evil Humgrump.

Devolver Digital's track record of backing stellar indie games, such as Cult of the Lamb, suggests The Plucky Squire could be another hit.

It has been a long wait but the promising indie game The Plucky Squire is finally heading to consoles and PC on September 17. A new trailer has been uploaded by publisher Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures to help convince gamers to pick up the indie title.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Plucky Squire Wlll Finally Be Playable Next Month

The Plucky Squire's concept is fascinating and has kept gamers on the edge of their seat waiting for a release date, which the latest trailer acknowledges. The concept has our hero Jot travel between 2D and 3D spaces in a storybook and the real world. There are top down sections like classic The Legend of Zelda games and then you're exploring the outside world in a 3D platformer-like space.

Jot's aim is to restore his book's happy ending. He must defeat the evil Humgrump after he changes the story forever. Jot finds himself kicked out of the book after Humgrump finds out he's the villain of the book. In order to do this, Jot must explore an unfamiliar world and find a way to bring back his book's happy ending. There will be surprises in store for us. According to the Steam page, we'll be "solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook."

Some of the mini-games seem to be tributes to older games. For example, Jot fights badgers in a Punch Out-style manner. There's even a run-and-gun section like Contra but with a jetpack.

Devolver Digital is Known for Finding Stellar Indie Games

Indie publisher Devolver Digital knows how to pick which games to back. During PAX 2022, Cult of the Lamb was the hit of the show, having lineups for the whole day. It then went on to be a success when it launched. This title has added a co-op mode in their latest update called Unholy Alliance. If The Plucky Squire matches the quality of Cult of the Lamb, we might be in for another hit here. Cult of the Lamb, by the way, will be available to all PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers this month.

The publisher is known to work on quirky games as well, which triple-A publisher stray away from nowadays. As a result, fresh games like The Crush House emerge, which we've given a four out of five-star review and focuses on you being a reality show producer. "While the more randomized elements of The Crush House can make it frustrating at times, this "thirst-person shooter" still delivers quite the unique and fun experience," our review said. "After all, how many games can claim that they provide a challenge in seeing if players can find a way to capture three butts on camera at once while also getting a glimpse of the Success Slide in order to please both the Conspiracy Theorists and Mega Fans?"