The LEGO games have become a mainstay in the gaming sphere ever since 2005’s LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game. Since then, The LEGO Group has partnered with gaming developers (usually Traveller’s Tales) to translate popular IP into LEGO games. It’s a mostly-winning formula that has resulted in numerous excellent titles. Next month, The LEGO Group is tackling its next major project, LEGO Horizon Adventures.

LEGO Horizon Adventures may not be developed by Traveller’s Tales, but it does contain a lot of the same DNA.

Based on Horizon Zero Dawn and co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo, this new LEGO adventure retells the story of Zero Dawn. Much like other darker LEGO projects (ex: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith), LEGO Horizon Adventures tamps down some of Zero Dawn’s darker themes and focuses more on the positive moments. In the classic LEGO tradition, it also injects a whole lot of silliness into the story.

A LEGO Game with Horizon’s Flair

LEGO Horizon Adventures may not be developed by Traveller’s Tales, but it does contain a lot of the same DNA. There’s a huge emphasis on collecting Studs and LEGO Bricks, exploring the world and destroying a lot of the environment in the name of exploration. There’s even a main hub (Mother’s Heart) where you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons and characters and equip new costumes and customize your hut.

Where the game differs from other LEGO titles is in how it integrates Horizon’s gameplay mechanics into its gameplay. Like an ordinary LEGO game, you’re free to spam the Square button to unleash a flurry of attacks. Hold it down and Aloy can properly aim at specific enemies and their weak points. Tap R1 to activate your Focus, and much like the mainline games, highlight weak points that Aloy and friends can target. The Focus was a powerful mechanic in the Horizon games and it appears poised to have a massive impact in LEGO Horizon Adventures.

The presentation will also remain thoroughly Horizon. The vibrant colors, mishmash of modern architecture and nature and the intricately-detailed Machines are all brilliantly recreated in LEGO form. It’s all been designed to look and move like The LEGO Movies, and the results so far appear impressive. To add additional authenticity to the game, nearly the entire original cast of the Horizon games (RIP Lance Reddick) reprise their roles in LEGO Horizon Adventures.

A LEGO Game for Friends In-Person and Online

Like previous LEGO games, LEGO Horizon Adventures can be played solo or with another friend. Aloy will always be accompanied by another character, enabling drop-in co-op via the couch or online. The only disappointing thing is that LEGO Horizon Adventures doesn't support cross-play between the three platforms. So if you want to play online, make sure you and your co-op buddy get the game on the same platform.

LEGO Horizon Adventures was a shocking announcement earlier this year, but each showing since has been interesting. From the beautiful presentation to the translation of Horizon’s mechanics into the LEGO formula, the game appears to be shaping up into a worthwhile addition to the franchise. Whether or not the final product will be another winner in the LEGO franchise remains to be seen, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

LEGO Horizon Adventures launches November 14 on PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.