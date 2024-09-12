Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice is heading to WB Games' MultiVersus Season 3 as The Powerpuff Girls are heading to the game on September 17. DC's heroine Nubia is launching later this season.

The Powerpuff Girls are an Assassin-type character and feature all at the same time rather than being switched out like Mythra and Pyra in the Super Smash Bros. series. They all team-up to punch, kick, and bash their foes on the stage. Additionally, the Rowdyruff Boys will be a character variant, as well as the Powerpuff Girls having Dynamo Suits as an additional costume. If that's not enough, there's a new battle-torn Destroyed version of the City of Townsville that is heading our way later in Season 3.

Developer Player First Games has also announced there will be a map based on the 1984 film The Gremlins. It's called Midnight Showing and is based on the backdrop of a movie theatre (cinema if you're in the UK). Neat!

Not much is known about Nubia's character yet, as she is briefly seen in the Season 3 trailer. However, we do know she is the Queen of the Amazons and uses a spear as a weapon in MultiVersus.

The Powerpuff Girls were briefly teased in the gameplay trailer for The Joker, so fans have waited a long time for these young heroines to join the game. Unfortunately, no future characters have been teased for MultiVersus within this trailer. Recent leaks and comic reveals have teased that The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch and Daffy Duck are in the running. Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice were a part of Season 2.

With Halloween around the corner, it would make sense to see a character like Scooby-Doo appear as well as the dog has featured in previous MultiVersus marketing in the past.

MultiVersus has slowly been losing its player base as the months have progressed. In June 2024, Steam Charts reported that an average of 14,262 people were playing the game. During the last 30 days, that number has diminished to 2,049 players. Hopefully, the character announcement of The Powerpuff Girls will bring back players or potentially bring in new fans, who love Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Keep in mind these numbers are only from Steam players and doesn't count those who check out the game on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Warner Bros Games seems to be confident in MultiVersus, however. It acquired Player First Games back in July. Hopefully, the platform fighter has many years in it left. Somehow, a Nintendo Switch port hasn't been announced as well, which could grow the user base.