Patch 7.2 Seekers of Eternity comes to Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn today, adding new content and updates including the next step in the Warrior of Light's journey. Fans who log in to check it out will find new areas to access, a new dungeon, a new tier in the Aracdion raid series and the Hells' Kier Unreal difficulty trial.

The immediate follow-ups to this patch, Patch 7.21 and Patch 7.25, arrive on April 22 and May 27 respectively. The former adds Cosmic Exploration, enabling players to visit new worlds and craft new items. As for Patch 7.25, it brings The Occult Crescent, a combat activity that has players join an intrepid explorer's crew and take on the challenges lurking in unknown waters. Patch 7.25 will also include the next portion of the Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures.

The Queen of Reason has managed to return and is already sowing chaos and discord.

The new main story quest series, Seekers of Eternity, has players dealing with the sudden and mysterious reappearance of the Queen of Reason. How it is that she's managed to come back will almost certainly be the first question on most players' minds, but that will have to wait until after the current crisis has passed. The Queen, being who she is, issued a cryptic message to her subjects upon her re-emergence.

She challenged them to become Endless, promising eternal life to any who manage it. With death being the ever-present companion that it is in this universe, it's almost certainly a tempting challenge. However, what is her motivation for issuing it, and how exactly will she deliver on her promise? Perhaps only true warriors of light will be able to sort it all out.

As mentioned above, dealing with the new threat that the Queen of Reason poses isn't the only new thing fans are able to do now that Patch 7.2 is live. There's a new dungeon to take on in the form of The Underkeep, which will almost certainly test players in new and interesting ways. However, if dungeons aren't interesting, then there's also the new raid: The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier.

Those that find the new raid a bit too easy need not worry: Savage difficulty is coming on April 1 and will hopefullly provide a bit more challenge along with superior rewards.

There's also the new "Recollection" Trial, which is available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties. For something truly challenging, however, the New Hells' Kier Unreal Trial is here too. In this one, fans must take on Suzaku, one of the four lords, at level 100. There are also PvP updates, which bring the start of PvP Series Eight, several new role actions, Frontline (secure), and adjustments to existing actions.

Again, along with all of this, April 22's Patch 7.21 adds Cosmic Exploration, which is an activity highly focused on crafters and gatherers. Judging by the trailer, players will be able to build bases in order to enhance their operations and produce better items.

As for Patch 7.25 on May 25, its addition of the Occult Crescent area and associated quests will take players deep into the uncharted island and have them test their mettle against its inhabitants. Should they survive, they'll be able to find a new dungeon, the Forked Tower, and take it on with up to 48 players. Players will also be able to take on new Allied Society quests.