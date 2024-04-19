Key Takeaways The Rising Tide DLC for Final Fantasy XVI brings new story beats, a battle against Leviathan, and a level cap increase to 60.

Eikonic abilities await players after battling Leviathan, completing Clive's elemental suite of magics in the Mysidia region.

Quality of life updates, new music, and improvements from the free Version 1.31 update enhance the gameplay experience in Final Fantasy XVI.

The second and final DLC installment for Final Fantasy XVI is now available. Titled "The Rising Tide," this influx of content adds a few new story beats for players to experience along Clive's journey. More importantly, though, it allows players to finally challenge Leviathan, who was very conspicuously absent from the game until now. The game also underwent a general quality-of-life update, adding new abilities and adjustments that most players are sure to appreciate.

The Rising Tide is a paid DLC (about $19.99) that adds a new side story as well as new weapons, accessories, fights and sidequests. It also raises the level cap to 60. Much of this new content can (and likely will) be experienced in the new Mysidia region, where players will eventually have the chance to encounter and battle against the Water Eikon: Leviathan the Lost.

As with all the other Eikons in Final Fantasy XVI, players can expect to walk away from their battle with new Eikonic abilities, allowing them to finally complete Clive's elemental suite of magics. Alongside all of this, fans will also be able to take on the new end-game challenge: the Kairos Gate. In this new mode, players will have to do their best to fight their way through twenty stages of both scored and ranked battles against increasingly-relentless waves of enemies. If all goes well, perhaps they'll be able to walk away with good rewards for their troubles.

The Rising Tide also brings a few extra bonuses with it into the games of its purchasers. These include a new version of the "Curtana" from Final Fantasy XIV and two new pieces of music for the hideaway: "Torn from the Heavens" and "Through the Maelstrom."

Besides the The Rising Tide DLC, Final Fantasy XVI has also just gotten its free Version 1.31 update, which fixes bugs behind the scenes. Even better, though, are some newly-implemented features meant to help streamline and expand portions of the game, including:

A new “Quick Complete” function, which immediately returns players to quest givers

Better icon updates for important quests

A new "Skill Set" feature that enables players to make up to five sets of feats and abilities

Abilities and accessories made easier to use

A new “Custom” controller type that allows button layouts to be customized

Tone correction, screen effects and other additions to Photo Mode

Additional orchestrion rolls

Final Fantasy XVI and all its DLC are currently only available on PlayStation 5, but there's a good chance its PC port will release in the next couple of months or so. Those who are still unfamiliar with the game should make sure to check out our full review and see how well it stacks up against its peers.

Related Review: Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen isn’t going to blow your socks off, but it does expand the lore and introduce a beloved antagonist.