Publisher Ubisoft and developer Evil Empire have released a free update for The Rogue Prince of Persia. Titled "Second Act," this patch doesn't only add multiple features and improvements that fans have been asking for, but also roughly brings enough elements to the action roguelite game to double the content it initially offered at launch.

A rogue entry in a long-standing classic series

The Prince of Persia series is a franchise of action-adventure games that started back in 1989. During the early 2000s, Ubisoft bought the rights to the franchise, developing their own take on it in 3D with Sands of Time back in 2003.

After a long hiatus, the series received two new titles in 2024: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia. The former came out for multiple systems and had a good reception from the critics -- in fact, our writer, Chris Shive, regarded it as "one of the better metroidvanias to come out in recent years."

Related Catacombs Puzzle Solved (Depths) - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown If you are struggling to solve the puzzle in The Depths, follow this short guide to solve the Catacombs dungeon.

Meanwhile, The Rogue Prince of Persia is currently in Early Access on PC. The game can be played using GeForce Now or Steam, which hasn't been so common for Ubisoft's releases in recent years, as they've often prioritized Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store for brand-new releases.

In The Rogue Prince of Persia, players must learn how to use multiple weapons and acrobatic moves to defeat various enemies. The new update adds the Mines and the Craftsmen’s District alongside a new narrative act, difficulty rebalancing, multiple save slots, automatic pick-up for gold and spirit cinder, and adjustments to polish the Act 1 story.

Ever since its initial release in May 2024, the game has received multiple updates and currently offers 9 biomes, 20 weapons, 6 tools with special abilities, 4 bosses, 24 traversal challenges and 50 medallions. Procedurally mixing these elements, the title offers unique combinations for players to explore.

According to the company, the game currently has all the markers that would be necessary for a roguelite, which includes the general gameplay loop, multiple builds and other features. Despite that, the game will still receive significant updates in 2025, adding more levels, weapons, enemies (including bosses) and upgrades. The developers also plan to continue making adjustments based on community feedback.

When it comes to other improvements, the game has also adjusted the color palette and art direction, adding more detail to the city of Ctesiphon and its wartime scars. The prince's purple skin tone has also been adjusted accordingly for the new direction, though the original style will be available as a skin in a future update. The soundtrack has also added four more tracks from ASADI, a Persian-American artist who produces Electronic Music.

Close

According to the company, the game currently has all the markers that would be necessary for a roguelite, which includes the general gameplay loop, multiple builds, and other features.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is available now on PC through Steam Early Access and through the GeForce Now cloud services. While the developers had previously pointed out that they wanted to release the 1.0 version in about one year with double the content of the initial release on the game's Steam storepage, there's still no clear date for the game to leave its current status.