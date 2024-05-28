Key Takeaways The Rogue Prince of Persia, a 2D roguelike take on the classic franchise, is now available in Early Access after a brief delay.

A new animated trailer for the game features a peek at some of the action to offered, alongside a good look at some gameplay.

The game launches in Early Access with content that includes six biomes, eight weapons, and two bosses, with more content to come in future updates.

Earlier this year, we were all pleasantly surprised when the first-ever Triple-i Initiative showcase concluded with the unveiling of The Rogue Prince of Persia, a fresh take on the classic franchise coming courtesy of a collaboration between Ubisoft and Dead Cells DLC developers Evil Empire. It was a bold idea for a roguelike action game, set to make its Early Access debut on May 14...but then another little Early Access roguelike game called Hades II came out, and with this already being a busy month for gaming as is, Evil Empire made the decision to postpone the game until later in the month. Later has finally arrived, though, and The Rogue Prince of Persia is now available in Early Access on Steam and via GeForce Now as of today.

Parkour, Die, Repeat

Accompanying the news is another new animated trailer for The Rogue Prince of Persia, which you can check out at the link here. It shows The Prince pulling off some fancy moves, acrobatics, and combat maneuvers as they rush through the city and battle enemies, but in a couple of humorous touches, also showcases some of the difficulties to be faced when it comes to confronting the types of hazards found in roguelike games across several runs. Appropriately enough, that gives it vibes similar to the animated trailer for Dead Cells that was used for its exit from Early Access. After the animated bits, though, we get to see more of the game's 2D action, complete with loads of combos, evasive maneuvers, traps, and several other elements that should be familiar to both fans of similar action games and fans of the Prince of Persia franchise.

At launch, The Rogue Prince of Persia contains six biomes to traverse, eight main weapons and six tools, two bosses, and thirty trinkets to use in order for players to craft a playstyle suitable to their liking, all used to help The Prince save Ctesiphon from an invasion by the Huns. So far, initial impressions have been quite positive, even if the Early Access status means that there's a lack of content for the moment. Naturally, more content will be added as development progresses, with more levels, weapons, bosses, and more, all helped shaped by community feedback. Between the unique visual style and roguelike gameplay, there's a lot of potential here, so here's hoping that this upcoming combat enhances the slick gameplay even further as things move towards an eventual Version 1.0 release.