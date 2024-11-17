The Sims 4 Life and Death adds a hefty amount of content to the game, and includes new secrets and items for you to explore. There are also storylines that cross the thin boundary of life and death in The Sims, which see you helping ghosts with unfinished business or satisfying the curiosity of Sims interested in macabre topics. When it comes to helping Alice, the rewards are definitely worth the effort you need to put into completing her tasks.

Related The Sims 4 Life And Death Complete Reaper Career Guide Guide souls to the afterlife with the Grim Reaper as your boss.

Alice is a ghost in Ravenwood who needs some help to lift the sorrow that envelops her, and once you ease her worries through a series of tasks, you'll gain access to the highly valuable Guardian Tree.

Where To Find Alice

Alice is in the Mourningvale section of Ravenwood, the new neighborhood added in Life and Death. If you travel to the Eternal Haunt, you can get to the Guardian Tree by heading to the southwest. It's a massive tree with glowing blue-green leaves. Alice should be floating around the area near the tree. Talk to her when you spot her and choose the option to talk about Alice's Sorrow, which is an interaction that has a little tree image by it.

Where To Find Alice's Children

Close

It turns out that Alice is a loving mother to four children who hasn't been able to rest in the afterlife because she's concerned that they've also met unfortunate ends, and that her death was the cause of it all. Her children are Deimos, Freddy, Ann, and Edith, and you'll receive hints about each child's location. However, since Alice has been a ghost for a while, she can't give you precise directions, just a bit of a nudge. But when the tasks appear in your menu, they tell you exactly what to do to find each child.

Deimos' Location

Deimos is fairly easy to find because exploring any Ravenwood crypt counts as finding out about his death. Exploring crypts can take a bit of time, and you won't be able to accompany your Sim inside. Instead, you can speed up time or watch your other Sims while you wait for progression pop-ups. The pop-ups explain Deimos' story, and when you leave the crypt, you'll have successfully gathered the information that Alice is looking for about her first child.

Freddy's Location

Time to head over to the playground in the Crow's Crossing area of Ravenwood. Freddy is probably the fastest spirit to find, since he sticks out among the souls haunting the playground. You just need to look for the floating orb that has a cute little bowtie. When you speak with him, choose "Ask About Alice's Sorrow," and he'll give you the information that you need to relay back to Alice later.

Ann's Location

In the Ravenwood neighborhood, there's a river in the middle of the Whispering Glen section. If you go to The Final Draught and head north, you'll find a single gravestone. Interact with it and select "Read Epitaph" to complete your task of learning about Ann's death.

Edith's Location

Finally, you need to visit the Well of Longing and Regret in Crow's Crossing to find Edith. The well is to the south of the graveyard in Crow's Crossing, but it might be easier to look for the clearing in the middle of an area of trees, as the well is in the middle of that clearing. Or you can look for Edith, who's red and easy to find among the primarily green-colored area. You need to speak with her like you did with Freddy, but she probably won't want to speak with you during your first several attempts due to her anger. Keep trying, but you might need to visit her multiple times before she speaks with you about Alice's Sorrow.

Trying to use the well to wish for the courage to speak with Edith will only anger her and make the task more difficult, so avoid this interaction during the quest.

Return To Alice

After you finish up the tasks with Edith, it's time to return to the Guardian Tree and speak with Alice to complete her quest. She's grateful for the information you gave her, and her sorrow is lifted. In exchange, she gives you access to the Guardian Tree, which you can use to refill your Needs. You'll also be able to gather Tarot Cards that need you to interact with the Guardian Tree after completing this quest.