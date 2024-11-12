The Sims 4 Life and Death includes an entire collection of Tarot Cards for you to gather. In between learning Thanatology, collecting souls, and understanding the secrets of Ambrosia, you can find Tarot Cards that are stored in your household collection, and then use them to create a magical deck. However, you need to find all 26 cards before you can turn them into a deck.

Collecting all 26 cards isn't necessarily difficult, but it can be rather time-consuming. The biggest factor that slows down your progress is the fact that you earn multiple cards through doing favors for the Order of Lenore, but you can only accept two favors at a time for them.

How To Start Collecting Tarot Cards

When you're ready to start collecting, head to Ravenwood and interact with the Tarot Tome Shrine. This gives you The High Spellcaster card as the first in your collection. From here, you'll find the rest of your deck by using intuition, or earn cards through completing favors for the Order of Lenore.

If an Order of Lenore member dies or becomes a playable character, their role is filled by another NPC.

Tarot Cards From The Order Of Lenore

Interact with the Tarot Tome Shrine again to find out which Sims are members of the Order of Lenore. Then, meet with one and introduce yourself. Once that's done, you can open the social wheel with that Sim and choose to Offer to Help with Favor. Here are the favors, what you need to do to complete them, and which cards they reward you.

Favor Name Tasks Tarot Card Rewarded The Small Things Search for Frogs at Family Day Purchase Toy Deliver Toy to the Widowed Father The Emperor Unfinished Boo-siness Meet a Ghost Ask 3 Ghosts about Unfinished Business at Afterlife Anonymous Report to the Widowed Father The Lovers Cake Baked Lies Meet Percival the Patient Bake a Cake Take a Slice Give Slice to the Ghost Host Judgment Essence-Tials Become a Temporary Ghost Acquire Ghost Essence Give Ghost Essence to the Ghost Host Strength Petal for Your Thoughts Read a Thanatology Book Find a Death Flower Give Death Flower to the Death Obsessed The Magician We All Fall Down Meet a Ghost Create a Memorial Display for a Ghost Take a Photo Return to the Death Obsessed The Sun Macabre Mysteries Visit the Spectre Graves Purchase Four Souls from Waylon Return to the Grim Enthusiast The Advocate Grim Beginnings Meet Grim Deliver Gnome to Grim Return to Grim Enthusiast The Fool

Tarot Cards From Intuition And Exploration

The rest of the Tarot Cards are collected by exploring different areas, or through using Intuition on certain objects. When it comes to exploring, you might need to visit those areas more than once to find the Tarot Card. Additionally, Intuition won't always work the first time, so you might need to try multiple times to get the Tarot Card.

Tarot Card Obtained Through Cups Explore the Crypts Coins Explore the Crypts Swords Explore the Crypts Wands Explore the Crypts Temperance Have a Negative Moodlet Speak to a Specter in Crow's Crossing Choose Seek Catharsis The Chariot Buy from Waylon The Hermit Buy from Waylon Justice Use Intuition on Mourningvale's Guardian Tree The Star Use Intuition on Mourningvale's Guardian Tree Suspension Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing Graves The Wheel of Fortune Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing Graves The Empress Use Intuition on Mourningvale's Baleful Bog Evil Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing's Well of Longing and Regret The Tower Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing's Well of Longing and Regret The Moon Rummage in a Moon Revelry Festival Dirt Patch The World Interact with a Crow Death Collect 25 Cards Summon Death with the Cards

When you collect all 26 Tarot Cards, find them in your Household Collection and choose to complete the deck. The final deck will go into your Sim's inventory, and you'll be able to interact with and use it from there.