The Sims 4 Life and Death includes an entire collection of Tarot Cards for you to gather. In between learning Thanatology, collecting souls, and understanding the secrets of Ambrosia, you can find Tarot Cards that are stored in your household collection, and then use them to create a magical deck. However, you need to find all 26 cards before you can turn them into a deck.

Collage of expansion packs for The Sims 4
Collecting all 26 cards isn't necessarily difficult, but it can be rather time-consuming. The biggest factor that slows down your progress is the fact that you earn multiple cards through doing favors for the Order of Lenore, but you can only accept two favors at a time for them.

How To Start Collecting Tarot Cards

The Sims 4 Acquiring the Cups Card

When you're ready to start collecting, head to Ravenwood and interact with the Tarot Tome Shrine. This gives you The High Spellcaster card as the first in your collection. From here, you'll find the rest of your deck by using intuition, or earn cards through completing favors for the Order of Lenore.

If an Order of Lenore member dies or becomes a playable character, their role is filled by another NPC.

Tarot Cards From The Order Of Lenore

The Sims 4 Order of Lenore Member List

Interact with the Tarot Tome Shrine again to find out which Sims are members of the Order of Lenore. Then, meet with one and introduce yourself. Once that's done, you can open the social wheel with that Sim and choose to Offer to Help with Favor. Here are the favors, what you need to do to complete them, and which cards they reward you.

Favor Name

Tasks

Tarot Card Rewarded

The Small Things

Search for Frogs at Family Day Purchase Toy Deliver Toy to the Widowed Father

The Emperor

Unfinished Boo-siness

Meet a Ghost Ask 3 Ghosts about Unfinished Business at Afterlife Anonymous Report to the Widowed Father

The Lovers

Cake Baked Lies

Meet Percival the Patient Bake a Cake Take a Slice Give Slice to the Ghost Host

Judgment

Essence-Tials

Become a Temporary Ghost Acquire Ghost Essence Give Ghost Essence to the Ghost Host

Strength

Petal for Your Thoughts

Read a Thanatology Book Find a Death Flower Give Death Flower to the Death Obsessed

The Magician

We All Fall Down

Meet a Ghost Create a Memorial Display for a Ghost Take a Photo Return to the Death Obsessed

The Sun

Macabre Mysteries

Visit the Spectre Graves Purchase Four Souls from Waylon Return to the Grim Enthusiast

The Advocate

Grim Beginnings

Meet Grim Deliver Gnome to Grim Return to Grim Enthusiast

The Fool

Tarot Cards From Intuition And Exploration

The Sims 4 Explore the Crypts

The rest of the Tarot Cards are collected by exploring different areas, or through using Intuition on certain objects. When it comes to exploring, you might need to visit those areas more than once to find the Tarot Card. Additionally, Intuition won't always work the first time, so you might need to try multiple times to get the Tarot Card.

Tarot Card

Obtained Through

Cups

Explore the Crypts

Coins

Explore the Crypts

Swords

Explore the Crypts

Wands

Explore the Crypts

Temperance

Have a Negative Moodlet Speak to a Specter in Crow's Crossing Choose Seek Catharsis

The Chariot

Buy from Waylon

The Hermit

Buy from Waylon

Justice

Use Intuition on Mourningvale's Guardian Tree

The Star

Use Intuition on Mourningvale's Guardian Tree

Suspension

Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing Graves

The Wheel of Fortune

Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing Graves

The Empress

Use Intuition on Mourningvale's Baleful Bog

Evil

Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing's Well of Longing and Regret

The Tower

Use Intuition on Crow's Crossing's Well of Longing and Regret

The Moon

Rummage in a Moon Revelry Festival Dirt Patch

The World

Interact with a Crow

Death

Collect 25 Cards Summon Death with the Cards

When you collect all 26 Tarot Cards, find them in your Household Collection and choose to complete the deck. The final deck will go into your Sim's inventory, and you'll be able to interact with and use it from there.

Sims 4
Sims 4
Platform(s)
PC , PS4 , Xbox One
Released
September 2, 2014
Developer(s)
Maxis
Publisher(s)
Electronic Arts
Custom Sims 4 mods feature
