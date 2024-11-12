The Sims 4 Life and Death includes new careers, and one of them is the Reaper Career. If you've ever wanted to be like the Grim Reaper and usher souls into the afterlife, then this is the perfect career for you. Plus, you have the Grim Reaper as your boss, and some of your coworkers are ghosts.

The Reaper Career is one of the most unique additions to the game, and since it's an active career, you can accompany your Sim to work and help them complete their tasks. In fact, you need to complete active work days to earn promotions. However, the weirdly corporate way that the Grim Reaper runs his business is unexpected and entertaining.

How To Start A Reaper Career

Just like any other career, you can become a Reaper by using a computer or your smartphone to search for a job. As an active career, Reaper is near the top of the job list. All you need to do is select the career and accept a job as a Grimtern. To get promotions, you'll need to reach certain levels in Thanatology, Fitness, and Charisma. Additionally, the Reaper Career doesn't split into two paths, and unlike other careers, you have to meet a quota of 25 souls reaped each week. Put together, these aspects make the Reaper Career uniquely complex.

Daily Reaping Tasks

When you decide to join your Sim at work as a Reaper, you'll find a set of tasks to complete in the top-left corner of your screen. These tasks improve your work performance, so it's good to aim for gold each day. If you're uncertain about how to complete a task, you can mouse over it in the top-left corner, and it gives you a description of what you need to use for that specific task. Daily tasks include:

Scry for an assignment

Travel to reap a soul

Investigate cause of death

Release souls into the Netherworld

Recalibrate Grim's Slablet

Analyze Death Trends

Close Netherworld fissures

Emergency Tasks

In addition to regular tasks, you might end up with emergency tasks from time to time as a Reaper. Instead of going out to collect souls for an emergency workday, you'll need to stay at the house that acts as the Reapers' base of operations. You'll be asked to perform tasks like repairing the Scry Bowl or Netherworld Portal, expelling ghosts, and closing Netherworld fissures.

These emergencies take place during your normal shift, so you don't need to worry about being called into work unexpectedly for them.

Earning Reaper Promotions

With 10 levels in the career, it takes time to become a full-fledged Reaper. Some promotions require you to complete one task, but others will have multiple requirements you need to meet.

Job Title Promotion Requirements Grimtern Attend 2 Active Work Days Restceptionist Level 2 Thanatology Dust-to-Dust Buster Level 3 Thanatology Release 3 Souls Collections Agent Level 2 Fitness Level 3 Charisma Soul Slayer Level 4 Thanatology Release 5 Souls Spirit Expert Level 4 Charisma Write Reaping Manual Nether-Tether Level 5 Thanatology D.N.R. Level 4 Fitness Level 5 Charisma Graveling Release 10 Souls Reaper No further promotions available

From here, you should be well on your way to reaching the top of your career. Just remember, the keys to success are meeting your quota, joining your Sim for active work days, and completing as many work tasks as you can during your shift.

