The Sims 4 Life and Death adds a lot of fun content that gives new depth to your Sims and the afterlife, which had previously not been a focus in expansions. This means that there are plenty of new items you'll come across as well. While it might sound like the more familiar Ambrosia, Grimbrosia is a new item that you need to know about if you're entering the Reaper Career.

You won't come across this task during your first few shifts as a Reaper, but it's a matter of time until you're tasked with the job of creating some Grimbrosia for your boss. According to the in-game description, Grim uses Grimbrosia to appease Sims' pleas, but you don't need to worry about how or why it's used. You just need to be the person to craft it.

How To Gather Grimbrosia Source

Before you can make Grimbrosia, you need Grimbrosia Plant. This is a plant that you'll come across while completing Reaper job tasks, and gathering it becomes a job task that pops up when you're in a location that has Grimbrosia Plant. Usually, this pops up when you're sent off to collect lost souls and close Netherworld fissures. These plants tend to be next to lost souls, and they look like standard, innocuous plants, so hover your cursor over the plants to check if they're Grimbrosia Plants, then harvest them.

How To Make Grimbrosia

Once you gather Grimbrosia Plants, save lost souls, and close the fissures, it's time to go back to the office by clicking on yourself and choosing "Return to Office." After returning, you should have a new job task that asks you to make some Grimbrosia. Luckily, the office has a kitchen on the second floor for this purpose. Then, follow these steps.

Interact with the fridge

Select "Cook..."

Pick Grimbrosia from the top of the list

Wait for your Sim to perform this task

Grimbosia doesn't require any cooking skill to make, and with Grimbrosia Source being the only ingredient, it won't cost any money to craft.

What To Do With Grimbrosia

After you make the Grimbrosia, you need to either interact with it to put it into your inventory, or you can click and drag it into your inventory yourself. Next, find Grim. He should be hanging around the office somewhere. Interact with him and pick the option that says "Deliver Grimbrosia" to give him what appears to be a precious resource for him. He gladly accepts this gift, and your job to deliver Grimbrosia is marked complete, letting you move onto your next task.