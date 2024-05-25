Key Takeaways Get ready for a narrative puzzle adventure - The Star Named EOS launching this summer with great voice acting talents and stunning visuals.

Voice actor Suzie Yeung plays Dei's mother in English version, making the game even more intriguing for fans of her work.

Developer Silver Lining Studio, known for their hand-drawn adventures, is set to release a promising new indie game full of potential.

Puzzle indie game The Star Named EOS has acquired the voice acting talents of Suzie Yeung, known for her role as Yuffie from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game's publisher PLAYISM has also announced the game is launching this summer.

In this game, you're a photographer named Dei trying to discover what caused your mother's disappearance. This is caused by a strange oddity in one of the photos that "threatens to overturn everything he's ever believed in," according to the Steam page. With Dei's trusty camera, you're solving puzzles and uncovering exactly what happened to this family member throughout this narrative adventure. The Star Named EOS also looks striking as it's hand-drawn.

Yeung will be voicing Dei's mother in the game for the English performance. She has played Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Persona 3 Reload's Fuuka and Primm in Unicorn Overlord. She's having a heck of a year so far and it's only been almost six months. If you want to listen to the Japanese version, however, the mother will be voiced by Aoi Yūki. She was Sayaka Natori in Your Name, the frog girl Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia and Futaba from Persona 5 Royal.

Lastly, the Chinese actress is Shandy Ma, who has been in over 20,000 commercials and TV shows, according to the press release. The new performances are now in a new version of the demo available currently on Steam.

"Everything about her is very ‘big’ -- in contrast to the existing team, who I think are relatively serious and a lot more grounded," said Yeung when interviewed by Square Enix on her role of Yuffie. "So, it was kind of challenging to balance that -- to make her into something that’s not a caricature, or something that will stick out like a sore thumb." It sounds like a challenging task that Yeung was able to overcome. She'll bring her skills over to The Star Named EOS when it releases sometime this summer.

The developer of this indie game Silver Lining Studio has previously launched Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenary, another hand-drawn adventure. In this journey, you're playing as a painter immersed in her environment and creating stunning art. It currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive score on Steam with a 95% rating. With this impressive feedback from the general audience, The Star Named EOS seems to be bursting with potential.