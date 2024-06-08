Key Takeaways The Star Named EOS game trailer showcases a story about a mother-son bond and identity through memories. A demo is available with the full game launching July 23.

The game has hand-drawn visuals by Silver Lining Studio, known for the 2021 title, Behind the Frame, which garnered positive reviews.

Voice acting in the game features talented actors Aoi Yūki, Shandy Ma, and Suzie Yeung.

During the live broadcast of the Wholesome Direct Showcase, presented by Wholesome Games, a new gameplay trailer for Silver Lining Studio's The Star Named EOS was shared. As the game suggests, it will tackle the everlasting bond between a mother and son and finding one's identity through fragmented memories of the past. Expect this one to tug on your heartstrings sooner than you think, since the title will be released on July 23.

The story follows the journey of Dei who, as a child, received letters with memorable snapshots from his traveling mother. One day, Dei noticed something odd about one of the photographs she had left behind. Our main protagonist sets out to learn the truth about his family and discover the ripples of the past. Although he is traveling alone, he is guided by his mother's voice deep within him.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Dei, which is entirely hand-drawn, a trademark approach from Silver Lining Studio. The indie game developer published their first game, Behind the Frame, in 2021. The title received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and fans, with its artistic style and movie-like visuals. By the looks of The Star Named EOS, the studio is looking to knock this one out of the park and into space.

Star Quality

Speaking of out of this world, the voice acting will be done by three actors, who you might already know. The Japanese voice acting will be performed by Aoi Yūki, whose voice can be heard in Persona 5 as Futaba Sakura, and Genshin Impact as The Traveler/Lumine. The Chinese voiceover will be done by Shandy Ma, a Taiwanese voice actress who has done over 20,000 commercials and TV programs, as well as audio guides for some of the most famous landmarks in China, like the Forbidden Palace in Beijing. The English voiceover will be portrayed by Suzie Yeung, whose voiceover roles include Makima in Chainsaw Man, Eula in Genshin Impact, and Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

For those who are anxious to get their hands on this game, a demo has been released on Steam and Nintendo Switch for you to enjoy. The Star Named EOS is developed by Silver Lining Studio and is being published by PLAYISM. The title is set to launch July 23 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.