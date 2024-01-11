Key Takeaways AEW Fight Forever introduces new DLC called the Storm is Coming Pack, featuring Toni Storm as a playable character and new moves and music tracks.

Toni Storm's fast-paced wrestling style aligns well with the gameplay engine of the game, making her a great addition to the roster.

The DLC showcases Storm's time with the Outcasts group and features her iconic black, white, and red attire, although her "Timeless" gimmick is not included in the game.

AEW Fight Forever has been out for six months and delivered regular updates via DLC. Now it's getting a new piece of DLC in the form of the Storm is Coming Pack, which offers up the current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm alongside new moves like the Storm Zero snap piledriver and the corner hip attack. Beyond the inclusion of Toni Storm, there are also ten music tracks included for use as either entrance music or in-game music.

As a wrestling game, AEW Fight Forever nailed a faster-paced way to wrestle matches, and that nicely fits Toni's style. While she can work pretty much any style needed thanks to an extensive 15 year career as a wise veteran at 28, her fast moves nicely fit this gameplay engine. The Australia native has found great success across the world, with title wins in Wonder Ring STARDOM - the top women's company in the world, WWE via NXT UK, and AEW where she's the first and so far only three-time Women's World Champion in the company's history.

The DLC chronicles her time in the Saraya-led Outcasts group and acts as a bit of a time capsule in that regard, while going with her usual black, white and red getup with the backwards hat may have actually worked better in a way -- at least as the outfit to have to start with since she's had it for so much of her career. The black and green attire still works for her and she has her original AEW theme music intact. She did undergo a big gimmick change before ALL IN Wembley in the summer becoming "Timeless" Toni Storm, and it's unlikely that we'll see that in the game any time soon.

That character has her playing a past-her-prime golden age Hollywood starlet who ponders, again at 28 years old, if she's an old hag who can still go. It's a fantastic act and she gets a black and white intro and the whole WBD family of networks plays into it with Turner Classic Movies doing bits with her and her assistant Luther, a former deathmath legend who surprisngly isn't in this game despite it having deathmatches. This is her third video game appearance after being in both WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K22, and the first time she has been a showcase star for DLC. AEW and THQ Nordic clearly see star power in her to put her in this kind of spotlight. You can get the DLC either on its own for $11.99 or as part of the second season pass for $24.99. Getting it with the season pass is the better value as that offers up the Beat the Elite towers alongside the Dynamite DLC that includes the newer Dynamite stage and The Acclaimed tag team, music, entrance and exclusive moves.