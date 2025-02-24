Publisher Devolver Digital has announced the release date for The Talos Principle: Reawakened along with a new trailer. The revamped edition of the puzzle game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 10, 2025. A demo is now available on Steam Next Fest to showcase the rebuilt world of the game.

Back to a Masterpiece a Decade Later

Created by Croatian developer Croteam, The Talos Principle was originally released on computers in 2014 and received ports to consoles like the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch over the following years. Well-received by critics and puzzle enthusiasts, the game would eventually receive a sequel in 2023.

Now, after a decade since its original launch, the game is back in a remastered and expanded edition. The Talos Principle: Reawakened uses Unreal Engine 5 and promises a more detailed and immersive experience with revitalized environments and quality-of-life features while keeping the original's vision intact.

Besides the base experience, the new release also includes the DLC expansion Road to Gehenna from the get-go, so players won't have to worry about missing out on this extra content. There will also be a brand-new addition to the story with the chapter In the Beginning, which will explore the simulation's first critical test to add more philosophical fuel to the experience.

Those eager to get their hands on the game and solve its puzzles will have the chance to get an early look at the experience with the demo that's now available on Steam. Thanks to it, players will get a look at how the world was revamped graphically and other changes. Check out a few screenshots from the game: