Today, EA has officially released the Offensive Power Rankings for the top 25 best offensives in College Football 25. The defensive rankings will be listed later today in a separate article. The rankings are based on thousands of players, years of game film, an enormous amount of stats and more. These rankings will most likely cause some ruckus for fans much like the Toughest Places to Play rankings did when they released. That will be linked in this article below. The top 5 will be broken down below with the full list at the end of the article. Again, these aren't the overall ratings for the team, just the offense.

O-H-I-O

Ohio State clocks in at number 5 in the the top 25 offensive power rankings with a rating of 89 on offense. The Buckeyes didn't have mind-boggling offensive stats from last year clocking in at 31st in the nation in passing yards, 88th in rushing and 47th in points per game. The team also loses Marvin Harrison, Jr. to the NFL and quarterback Kyle McCord to Syracuse via transfer, but Chip Kelly is the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes so one can expect creative ways to make this offense go. The team did acquire Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and has a five-star freshman in Air Noland that Ryan Day had stated prior to the Spring Game that there would be a competition. Ohio State also ended the season with a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Hook 'em

Texas is coming off of its best season since the days of Colt McCoy and clocks in at number 4 with a rating of 91 on offense. They are now poised to enter the SEC, so this will be one of the more prominent stories this coming season. Quinn Ewers is one of the cover athletes for College Football 25, but the team did lose two of its biggest weapons to the NFL in running back Jonathon Brooks and wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Texas had the 17th ranked passing offense in the nation last year and were 25th in running the ball. They averaged 16 points per game, good enough for 16th in the nation.

Roll With the Tide

Nick Saban is gone, and is the symbol that the sport of college football will be changing forever. Alabama will be third with a rating of 91. Alabama brought in Kalen DeBoer, the former head coach of the Washington Huskies. DeBoer managed to nab the 2023 Assosicated Press, AFCA, Eddie Robinson, George Munter, Walter Camp and Home Depot Coach of the Year. Bama is also keeping most of its key offensive core weapons from last year and this includes one of the three cover athletes for the game in quarterback Jalen Milroe. They did lose Jermaine Burton and Jase McClellan to the draft. Bama was 24th in points scored, but 70th in passing and 48th in rushing in the nation last year.

Ducking out of the PAC

Oregon will be transitioning to the Big 10 this year and bringing years of high flying offensive schemes and about 200 uniform combinations to the conference. Oregon comes in at number 2 with a rating of 94 offensively. Oregon boasted the top passing offense in the nation last year and was second in points. Bo Nix will be a Bronco next year as will leading wide receiver Troy Franklin. Running Back Bucky Irvin is also gone. It will be interesting to see if this ranking holds up after everything changes for this program.

Georgia is #1

Georgia was the best team in college football except for one weekend, the worst, last year. Completely punished for being removed and then blowing out a Florida State team that consisted of mainly equipment managers, Georgia will be out for blood this season. Georgia retains the best quarterback in college football with Carson Beck, but lost a ton of weapons to the NFL. Georgia ranked 11th in passing, 21st in rushing and fifth in points scored. Georgia's offensive rating is 94.

OFFENSIVE POWER RANKINGS

1: Georgia - 94 OVR

2: Oregon - 94 OVR

3: Alabama - 91 OVR

4: Texas - 91 OVR

5: Ohio State - 89 OVR

6: LSU - 89 OVR

7: Miami - 89 OVR

8: Colorado - 89 OVR

9: Missouri - 89 OVR

10: Clemson - 87 OVR

11: Utah - 87 OVR

12: Penn State - 87 OVR

13: Ole Miss - 87 OVR

14: Kansas - 87 OVR

15: Arizona - 87 OVR

16: NC State - 87 OVR

17: Notre Dame - 85 OVR

18: Texas A&M - 85 OVR

19: Memphis - 85 OVR

20: SMU - 85 OVR

21: UCF - 85 OVR

22: Florida State - 83 OVR

23: Oklahoma - 83 OVR

24: Virginia Tech - 83 OVR

25: USC - 83 OVR