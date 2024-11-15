There are a great many powerful Personas available to Joker in Persona 5 Royal with most of them only becoming accessible near the end of the game. As Joker and the Phantom Thieves grow in power, they naturally become more capable and Joker himself can use more powerful personas. He can only use so many at a time, though, so narrowing it down can be tricky.

While every persona has a level, and higher levels tend to mean higher stats, just because a persona is higher on the list doesn’t necessarily mean it’s simply better than everything below it. Stats matter, but so do qualities like resistances and the moves a persona is capable of learning. So with that in mind, here are the ten best personas in Persona 5 Royal.

10 Seth

Who doesn’t want a cool, black dragon on their team?

In terms of pure stats and abilities, all of the true best personas are limited to either the late game or to DLC (for those who don’t mind buying their personas). There are some, however, that are still solid milestone personas, even if they do eventually get outclassed. Seth is one of these, as he will likely be one of the first group fusion targets one goes for, and getting him is absolutely worth it.

Not only is Seth a cool black god-dragon of deserts and storms, but he’s also capable of dealing severe gun damage to opponents and can learn High Counter (a Strength confidant requirement, by the way). He’s a force all of his own and a great asset for a mid-game Joker.

9 Black Frost

When a good little snowman turns bad.

Black Frost is the evil twin of Jack Frost, the de facto mascot of the Shin Megami series and its spinoffs. He cannot be obtained until after completing a mission in Mementos and then reaching level 67 with Joker, but he's well worth the wait as he's perhaps the best ice affinity persona in the game.

Black Frost has no weaknesses, absorbs ice, blocks nuclear, and reflects both fire and curse. He can learn the severe ice attack Diamond Dust and can even inherit Ice Age and Cocytus from Satan if the latter is used to fuse him.

8 Odin

Why go with the knockoff when you can have the original?

Thor might seem like the go-to pick for electricity, but Odin actually beats him out in several ways. Not only can he learn the game’s most powerful electric attacks, but he also gets Elec Boost and a 75% cost reduction for electric attacks. Odin also beats Thor in terms of his defense stats as well.

Where Thor only has one immunity, Odin has four, and he also doesn't have any weaknesses. There's no losing with Odin on the team, so there really is no reason to pick Thor over him besides aesthetics.

7 Trumpeter

Enduring in the face of the end.

Trumpeter is obtained more easily than others on this list, but it's nonetheless a powerful addition to any team. It reflects electricity and Bless, blocks Curse, absorbs Ice and has no actual weaknesses. It can also buff gun skills and deal heavy nuclear and physical damage.

Trumpeter is also capable of learning several powerful passives, including Life Aid, Fortify Spirit and Cripple. Cripple buffs gun skills by fifty percent, Fortify Spirit lowers the party’s susceptibility to ailments, and Life Aid recovers eight percent of HP and SP after battle.

6 Orpheus (F)

Sometimes all you need is a little boost.

Orpheus (F) is a DLC persona that was initially available in the digital deluxe edition of Persona 5 Royal, though it's now part of a normal DLC pack. Having to buy DLC for a persona may be kind of a bummer, but Orpheus (F) may be worth it for those wanting to clear the game on the highest difficulty.

Orpheus (F) offers a passive Heat Riser that greatly buffs the party for the first five turns of battle. Also, it also holds the best buffing skill in the game: Neo Cadenza. Upon using it, the party will be healed for fifty percent of their health and receive buffs to attack, defense, evasion and accuracy. It doesn’t get much more powerful than that.

5 Maria

“I need healing!”

While exclusive to Persona 5 Royal, Maria is, thankfully, not a DLC persona. Rather, she's the ultimate persona of the Faith Arcana, meaning that she can only be obtained upon completing Sumire’s Confidant sub-story. She doesn’t have Ishtar’s 75% cost reduction to healing skills, but she more than makes up for it with stats and the skills available to her.

She has several passives that heal both HP and SP every turn, and she can cast both Salvation and Holy Benevolence. The former fully heals the party and cures most ailments, while the latter revives all fallen party members with full HP. She can also gain a passive that nullifies fire, her one weakness.

4 Yoshitsune

No one is better at slicing and dicing!

Obtaining Yoshitsune is tricky, but well worth it as it carries the single most damaging physical attack in the game. First, Joker must improve his Confidant status with Shinya Oda (The Tower) to level nine to unlock the persona and then raise his status with the Twins (Power) to level five in order to gain the necessary advanced fusion recipe. Once the conditions for fusing Yoshitsune are met, obtaining him should be a top priority.

Yoshitsune has the Hassou Tobi skill, which does light physical damage to all enemies eight times. It might not sound like much, but that damage really adds up and quickly at that. He also knows Brave Blade and carries no inherent weaknesses.

3 Alice

When you just need everything to die.

Alice only becomes available upon completing the Death Confidant track with Tae Takemi, as she is the ultimate persona of that arcana. The effort is well worth it, though, as Alice possesses an extraordinarily high success rate for insta-kill skills and that success rate can even be boosted by fusing her with the right personas.

In Persona 5 Royal, her “Just Die!” trait completely removes the cost of insta-kill skills. She can insta-kill all enemies with Die For Me!, inflict severe almighty damage to all opponents with Megidolaon and survive insta-kill attacks with Survival Trick. Basically, Alice trivializes all normal battles.

2 Satanael

The fruit of your labors.

Satanael is the strongest non-DLC persona in Persona 5 Royal, and so he's appropriately difficult to obtain. He can only be fused in new game plus, and even then, players will have had to have maxed out several confidants and have seen the true ending in order to get all the necessary personas to fuse him.

What makes Satanael so good is a combination of having no weaknesses, two immunities, the ability to inflict severe almighty, nuclear and gun damage, and the ability to boost all those attacks up to 100% via a combination of Tyrant’s Mind, Pagan Allure and Magic Ability. If it weren’t for the next entry, he’d be the ultimate persona.

1 Izanagi-no-Okami

Ultimate power...for a price.

Another DLC persona, but just like with Orpheus (F), it’s one that’s likely worth the price for those looking to clear the game on Merciless difficulty. Izanagi-no-Okami comes included in the $9.99 Persona 5 Royal DLC bundle that also includes Raoul and Athena. For that price, players get what is arguably the single strongest persona in the entire game.

Izanagi-no-Okami resists everything and he has the most powerful almighty attack: Myriad Truths. This attack hits all enemies for heavy almighty damage three times and the damage can be boosted by 25% thanks to him having access to the Almighty Boost skill. His “Country Maker” trait also further boosts his damage by 100% and reduces damage taken by fifty percent. He’s an absolute tank of a persona.