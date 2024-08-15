Key Takeaways WNBA mode updates for NBA 2K25 feature Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, with new mentorship and press conference features.

Pursue greatness in The W by competing against WNBA legends, building your legacy, and participating in press conferences.

The W Online will relocate to a scenic outdoor court, introducing new weekly community goals and Game Changers Mentorship.

Today, 2K has revealed the updates and changes for the WNBA focused mode in NBA 2K25, The W. With the WNBA garnering more attention this year thanks to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, players will be able to play with both players in this year's game. These updates will only be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game when it launches on September 6. The updates are headlined in NBA 2K25 with changes to The W Online that includes an all-new Mentorship feature plus the ability to take part in press conferences in The W.

“This WNBA season has been electric, showcasing incredible talent, especially from the dynamic rookies making their mark to the legends. We wanted NBA 2K25 to reflect this action-packed season and show how The W is about chasing the win,” said Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts. “This year, we’ve deepened the immersion and opportunities for players to leave their mark in the WNBA, as we’ve worked with the league to scan more WNBA players making it as true-to-life as possible. We even re-worked our engine to ensure smaller details, such as eyelashes and an increased library of hairstyles, would be properly represented.”

The GOAT of The W

In order to become the GOAT, players will participate in the new Pursuit of Greatness story. Players will build a their legacy to beat the historical greats while attempting defining moments through their career. Players will start in the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year race as they compete against the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angele Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Players will build their resume with on-court accomplishments including championships and awards as their progress will be visualized on detailed graphics that illustrate where they stand in their career. Climbing the ladder of the next player on the GOAT list to surpass is the goal.

Close

Press conferences will be a part of The W for the first time. This allows players to shape their narrative of both their career and the league. These will occur after key moments and games like breaking a record, winning an award including Rookie of the Year or crossing a career milestone. When competing against someone in the GOAT list, the questions asked could vary based on a player's performance, rather good or bad.

Related Players to Craft Backstory for MyGM in NBA 2K25, Introduce Curry Era The devs are expanding both MyGM and MyNBA with the ability to craft a backstory in MyGM and enter the Curry Era in MyNBA.

Mentorship in The W Online

The W Online will be moved to a stunning new outdoor court located in a forest grove. Players can join in on 3v3 multiplayer games with a jaw dropping backdrop of redwood trees. Weekly Community Goals return for NBA 2K25 and will require a collective effort from all players to accomplish. Goals will have new stats to track including green shot releases and teammate grades. The forest grove will only be available on current generation versions of the game.

The Game Changer status is being built upon with Game Changers Mentorship. The status is earned by contributing to the weekly Community Goals. Mentorship will bring special rewards such as Player Boosts for MyPLAYER and teammates along with the opportunity to take on another contender who is not yet a Game Changer and bring them under the wing. Players who help to guide their mentees to complete challenges will receive a boost to their Community Goal contributions. You can read the full Courtside Report here.