The War Within, World of Warcraft's newest expansion, has brought with it no shortage of new mounts to unlock. There are 37 new mounts in total to collect, and among those is Alunira, a bird mount that can be found flying atop the tallest peak on the Isle of Dorn.

You may run into her early in your Khaz Algar journey, as she's found in the first zone you'll be exploring, but there is a bit of a journey - and definitely a bit of a grind - behind being able to own Alunira for yourself.

Where is Alunira?

Alunira can be found in the southwest corner of the Isle of Dorn, just south of the marker for Dhar Oztan. Look for the highest mountain and fly directly upwards, or plug in the coordinates 23.18, 58.45 with an add-on such as TomTom. You'll find Alunira in the sky in this immediate area, but if you target her, you'll see she cannot just be attacked like a normal enemy.

That's because Alunira has a special shield, which gives her the buff "Protective Stormshroud." The only way to be able to break through the shield and remove the buff is by creating a Storm Vessel. This is where the grind begins.

Creating a Storm Vessel

A Storm Vessel can only be created by combining 10 Crackling Shards. Crackling Shards are obtained by killing any mob on the Isle of Dorn, regardless of level, type or rarity.

Crackling Shards are Warband items, meaning you can farm them on multiple characters and combine them on one character to create your Storm Vessel.

Be warned that the drop rate of these Crackling Shards is incredibly low, as they are an epic item. While writing this guide, it took more than two hours of killing mobs for this author to get her first one.

Farming Crackling Shards

As mentioned above, the drop rate on Crackling Shards is extremely low. The most efficient way to tackle this farm is by looking for shard farming groups in the Group Finder. Since the Crackling Shards drop from any mob on the Isle of Dorn, if there are no shard farming groups, you can also search for bee farming groups or chitin farming groups. (As an added bonus, you can kill two birds with one stone by also farming these mobs.) The most common group farming spot is:

Elite bees and wolves northwest of the Cinderbrew Meadery, located around coordinates 71.3 36.2 - these mobs also drop Sizzling Cinderpollen

We would not suggest farming that area solo. The mobs are elite and, at level 80, hit hard and will take longer to kill than normal mobs. We would suggest these farming spots for solo players. These locations have a lot of mobs in a dense area, and the mobs respawn quickly:

The Opalcreg, coordinates 45.12, 62.55: Farm Nerubian Skirmishers and Nerubian Webspinners.

Farm Nerubian Skirmishers and Nerubian Webspinners. Skolzgal Mill, coordinates 65.24, 28.01: Farm Shadowsilk Woodwebbers, Shadowsilk Taskmasters and Shadowsilk Burrowers.

Fighting Alunira

When you've managed to get all 10 Crackling Shards, simply right-click on the item stack in your inventory to combine them into a Storm Vessel. You can now return to Alunira and use the Storm Vessel to beak her shield. From there, it's as simple as killing Alunira to be rewarded with her mount.

Alunira is a level 80 non-elite mob, with no specific abilities to worry about. Just burn her down and keep yourself alive, and you'll soon be able to soar the skies on Alunira's back.

At the time of this article, only the person who breaks Alunira's shield will receive her mount, so keep in mind that grouping up with someone who already has the Storm Vessel will not work.

