Key Takeaways PlayStation Plus August lineup includes The Witcher 3, Watch Dogs 2, Sword Art Online games, and TimeSplitters series.

Premium subscribers get classic games like TimeSplitters and PSVR 2 title Vacation Simulator.

Don't overlook indie highlight Cult of the Lamb and the exceptional open-world experience of Watch Dogs 2.

Plenty of games are a part of the PlayStation Plus August 2024 lineup, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Watch Dogs 2, Wild Hearts, multiple Sword Art Online games, and the TimeSplitters series through PS2 emulation. There's an exciting bunch of games to play if you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber this month.

PlayStation Plus August 2024 Lineup Adds The Witcher 3 and More

The following titles will be joining the PlayStation Plus Extra library starting August 20, according to the PlayStation Blog:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Wild Hearts Standard Edition

Cult of the Lamb

Ride 5

Watch Dogs 2

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, the service's highest tier, will have access to a bunch of classic games and a PSVR 2 title, including:

TimeSplitters

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Vacation Simulator (includes both PSVR and PSVR 2 versions)

While some platforming fans might be upset about not getting more Ratchet and Sly games in August, there will be a lot of FPS players who will be happy to revisit the TimeSplitters series on PS4 and PS5.

The first TimeSplitters has you travelling through time in 18 levels inspired by historical moments. There's also a four-player local multiplayer mode to play. TimeSplitters 2 upped the ante with a cooperative story mode, in addition to over 100 characters to choose from.

Watch Dogs 2 is a fantastic open world game.

Don't Ignore Watch Dogs 2

Cult of the Lamb is a huge indie highlight for PlayStation Plus' August 2024 lineup. It has a Mighty OpenCritic rating with an 84 Top Critic average score. Additionally, you should check out Watch Dogs 2. It's one of the best open-world games out there with a riveting story, engaging characters, and a stunning depiction of San Francisco.

Our review called it one of the best games of 2016. "Ubisoft has successfully recreated what made Grand Theft Auto great, but incorporates enough original ideas to set Marcus' journey apart and make it feel fresh," it said. "There's plenty to do outside of the main campaign, and being able to hack the entire city adds a unique element of enjoyment, especially for those who have an inclination to cause mayhem."

It's easy to ignore yet another Ubisoft open-world game, but Watch Dogs 2 is truly special. Wild Hearts is another game you should look into as it's a decent monster-hunting game that adds a device-building mechanic that makes it differ from Capcom's franchise.