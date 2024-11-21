The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a massive RPG spanning multiple continents each filled with content. As you adventure through its world you can find a ton of characters and storylines to explore alongside intricate details in every nook and cranny.

With large games, it's no surprise when some details get jumbled or mistakes slip through the cracks, and The Witcher 3 is no different. Its story remains one of the best in all of gaming, but there are still plot holes that detail-oriented fans will notice.

10 Sorcerers Stuck in Novigrad

The Problem with Portals

In Novigrad, Geralt witnesses a gruesome scene: the burning of a purported witch in front of a large crowd. The city is being oppressed with an iron fist, its streets prowled by vicious witch hunters who kill and steal at will. So when Geralt meets his longtime friend Triss Merigold in Novigrad, it's no surprise that she's organizing a mass escape for magic wielders in the city.

Geralt helps Triss and a group of sorcerers flee the city via some late-night sailing. But why did they have to go through so much effort and risk the plan falling apart in dozens of possible ways? Portals are well-established throughout The Witcher 3 and would be no problem for a sorceress as powerful as Triss Merigold. It would have been easier and safer for them all to jump into a portal in a dingy basement instead.

9 What Happened to the Catriona Plague?

If I Can't See it, it Can't Hurt Me

The Catriona plague is the name for a strain of the real-world bubonic plague introduced to the world of The Witcher through Ciri's inter-dimensional travel. In the first Witcher game, Geralt witnesses it begin to tear through Vizima. It's so devastating that the populace was pushed to horrible acts like cannibalism to survive.

In Witcher 3 the Catriona plague is referenced and is said to be tearing through the northern kingdoms, adding to their suffering at the hands of the Nilfgaardians. It doesn't get cured unless Geralt successfully recruits Keira Metz to help defend Kaer Morhen. Yet the victims of the plague are almost nowhere to be seen during your playthrough. Geralt travels throughout the northern kingdoms, yet the plague seems to exist only in name.

8 Gwent is Impossible

How About a Round of Plot Holes?

Gwent is a collectible trading card minigame built into The Witcher 3. It's a completely optional piece of the wider package, but was successful enough to become a standalone spin-off that has since been shut down. But its existence in the context of The Witcher 3 itself doesn't make much sense.

On a fundamental level, there are a lot of questions about how Gwent manages to exist in The Witcher 3. Firstly, where are the cards coming from? Mass-producing cards would require a colossal industry, as would getting those cards into the hands of enough people across multiple continents to ensure the game's popularity. Then there's also the fact that the cards are based on characters from the games themselves complete with accurate art and references to events that whoever is making the cards would likely have no way of knowing about.

7 Dandelion's Cabaret is Absurd

Hiding in Plain Sight

Dandelion is one of Geralt's oldest friends, so when he learns that the bard is being held captive by the temple guard of Novigrad, he sets up an ambush to save his friend. After he's rescued, Dandelion takes up residence in a tavern and cabaret he owns in Novigrad.

Yes, you read that right. After breaking out of imprisonment in Novigrad he returns to his public-facing position as the owner of a popular tavern in that same city. To make matters worse, he was imprisoned by the temple guard behind the witch hunting and near martial law sees over everything in the city. It's a miracle that he isn't immediately found and imprisoned all over again.

6 Dudu Needs to Make Up His Mind

Maybe Menge Just Smells

Dudu is a powerful doppler capable of taking on the form of others and seamlessly performing as them. After tracking Dudu down Geralt requests that he pose as Caleb Menge, the leader of the temple guard in Novigrad. Dudu begrudgingly agrees to the plan, but says he's unable to stay as Menge for long as impersonating someone comes with their personality and Dudu says he can't bear to be someone so evil for long.

Later on, however, Dudu contradicts himself entirely. After killing the criminal Whoreson Junior, Dudu keeps himself safe by taking over Junior's life despite Junior being shown to be just as evil and despicable as Menge.

5 Higher Vampires Maybe Aren't So High and Mighty

Unless Regis is Just Lying

In the expansion Blood and Wine, Geralt gets tangled up in a conflict between Detlaff and Regis, who are both higher vampires. During the quest, Regis tells Geralt that higher vampires can only be killed by other higher vampires. What the game doesn't acknowledge, however, is that Geralt kills a higher vampire in Novigrad during the side quest A Tome Entombed.

Regis also tells Gerlat that higher vampires cannot be found if they do not wish to be, even by other vampires. They can turn invisible and even evade the magic-sensing properties of a witcher's medallion. At the end of the expansion, however, Regis has to flee the pursuit of lesser vampires hunting him because he killed Detlaff. So what happened to not being able to be found?

4 What Happened to the Fake Ciri?

Emhyr Has a Lot to Answer for

In The Witcher 2, it's mentioned the emperor of Nilfgaard, Emhyr var Emreis, has taken a false Ciri as his wife to help him take control of Cintra. He can do this because his origins are a closely held secret, including that he's the real Ciri's father.

His wife seems completely absent at the start of The Witcher 3, however, when he asks Geralt to find the real Ciri and bring her to him. In the ending where Ciri becomes the empress of Nilfgaard, it's established that she does so as Emhyr's daughter as well, which doesn't make sense if the entire world knew Ciri as his wife already.

3 Letho is Bad at Making Plans

Not a Witcher's Strong Suit

Another recurring element from The Witcher 2 is the witcher Letho of Gulet. If you say that you spared Letho's life in Witcher 2 at the start of Witcher 3 you can find the side quest Ghosts of the Past. In the quest, Geralt stumbles on Letho as he fights off a group of bounty hunters.

After Geralt helps Letho he reveals that he was trying to fake his death. He planned to take a sleeping potion to appear dead, hoping the bounty hunters would take his medallion as proof of his death and leave him there. It's not a good plan, though, as it seems just as likely that they would take his whole body or at least cut off his head as proof.

2 Attacking Red Riders with Silver

You Have Two Swords for a Reason

The Wild Hunt is a powerful group of elves capable of traveling between a specific number of connected dimensions. Geralt fights them throughout The Witcher 3, mostly facing off against their red riders and hounds.

In combat red riders and hounds both have silver health bars, meaning you have to use Geralt's silver sword to deal normal damage to them. Witchers' silver swords are typically used against monsters, however, so it doesn't make sense that Geralt would use silver against the red riders who are regular elves.

1 The Lodge's Plan For Ciri

Blind Optimism

The Lodge of Sorceresses is a clandestine group that places its members into advisory roles to manipulate politics toward its goals. In The Witcher 3, they are scattered across the continent but still work toward their goal of recruiting Ciri to their ranks once she is found.

This plan helps keep the lodge involved in the game's story, but doesn't make much sense from their perspective. Ciri's independent nature and lack of care for politics would make her ill-suited to being in the lodge, not to mention that she's not a sorceress. It would be more in line with the Lodge's usual tactics if they used Yennefer's maternal relationship with Ciri to manipulate her into doing what they desired.