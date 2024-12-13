The Witcher IV has been announced during The Game Awards 2024 with a six minute cinematic trailer from CD Projekt Red and Platige Image. No release date or platforms have been mentioned for the project, but we do know that the main protagonist will be Ciri after her tutelage from Geralt.

A New Saga

"The beginning of a new saga, and a follow-up to one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time, Ciri takes center stage as the protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer," said the official trailer's description on YouTube. The cinematic trailer for the game was built in Unreal Engine 5 and uses the power of an unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU.

Ciri has been a popular character within The Witcher series and seems to be quite a bit older than her appearance in the last game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Previously royalty as the princess of Cintra, she became a Witcher under the training of Geralt, the prior main protagonist of the series.

The Witcher 3 is Incredible

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most popular RPGs in the past decade; it has sold over 50 million copies as of March 2023. Released on May 18, 2015, it received a 93 Top Critic average score on OpenCritic with 95% of outlets recommending the title. The Player Rating is also set to 100. "The dialogue trees are some of the best crafted in gaming history, balancing the bleak nature of the world at hand with just enough gallows humor for player to crack a smile," said our review of the PS5 port of the game. "But grimness of the world aside, it's hard not to smile while playing The Witcher 3." Our review also said that it was the "best game released in 2015," thanks to its "compelling story, fantastic dialogue writing and incredibly fun gameplay,"

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn't deserve a perfect score - there are just too many technical problems - but that doesn't take away from what CD Projekt Red has accomplished," said our sister site GameRant. "The Witcher 3 is messy, highly emotional, and incredibly addictive."

The Game Awards 2024 has been a huge night for gaming announcements. It has revealed a new take on the Pac-Man series Shadow Labyrinth, the next Elden Ring installment, and the new Hazelight Studios game Split Fiction.