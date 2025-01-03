With a new month comes new sets of both new arrivals and departures from Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service. While subscribers have Road 96, Eternal Strands, Sniper Elite: Resistance and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector in addition to the already released Carrion to look forward to, they'll be losing free access to six other games by month's end.

These include Figment: Journey into the Mind, Common'hood, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Those Who Remain, Exoprimal and Escape Academy. For those who'd like to try one of these before they leave Game Pass but are unsure which to prioritize, here are some brief descriptions.

Common'hood

Common'hood is an economic management game that's all about building up a community and providing it with the infrastructure it needs to thrive. Players not only have to build their communities up from simple farming villages, but they'll also have to take a personal interest in the residents' lives.

It seems that in Common'hood, simply providing the characters a city to live in isn't enough. They all apparently have needs and hopes all their own, and it's up to players to ensure that they can attain both. Of course, food and self-suffiency come first, so hopes and dreams might have to take a backseat to manufacturing and automation at first.

Escape Academy

In Escape Academy, players are said to learn everything there is to know about the art of escape, but it's more about exercising their deductive reasoning skills more than anything else. As they progress through the Academy, players will be confronted with a variety of scenarios to escape from, all of which very conveniently resemble escape room puzzles. This one is no Lorelei and the Laser Eyes but puzzle fans will likely enjoy it all the same.

Exoprimal

Somehow, dinosaur games are still rather few and far between, making titles like Exoprimal all the more important to those looking for opportunities to get up close with some of Earth's mightiest creatures. The hook this time around is that there's something of a dinosaur outbreak going on and players must fight back the swarms using high-tech exosuits.

The game's main mode, Dino Survival, pits two teams of five players against one another as they race to be the first to complete their set of mission objectives, most of which involve killing many rampaging dinos. Apparently, teams have the ability to both directly help and hinder one another, so those who engage in Exoprimal missions should probably be wary of trusting their fellow humans too easily.

Seriously though, why don't we see more dinosaur games?

Figment: Journey into the Mind

Those who venture into Figment: Journey into the Mind will find themselves fighting back fear as Dusty, a certain mind's embodiment of courage. Something has happened to upset this mind, allowing nightmarish creatures to infiltrate and spread fear throughout the mental landscape.

It's going to take more than a bit of courage to get to the root of the fear and set things right again, though. Navigating a mind isn't exactly easy, so Dusty is going to have to solve plenty of puzzles in addition to directly beating back the nightmares.

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Insurgency: Sandstorm is all about offering players a tactical FPS set in a contemporary setting. While it almost certainly can't stand up to the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, this game might just be worth a try thanks to an increased focus on realism. As for what players can actually expect to do, they can either enjoy up to eight-player cooperative missions or engage in objective-based PvP with up to twenty players.

Notable features include positional voice chat, fully customizable characters and weapons, and realistic ballistics. This seems like the kind of rare shooter where simply rushing, spraying and praying won't really work, so perhaps it's more inline with what a more skill-oriented player would enjoy.

Those Who Remain

This one is another puzzle-focused game but with a psychological-horror twist. Those Who Remain challenges players to guide a man named Edward through the darkened town of Dormont.

The objective: end Edward's secret affair and keep his family intact. The obstacle: the incursion of a dark dimension filled with all manner of horrible creatures. As they navigate between Dormont and the dark dimension, players will need to scavenge for supplies, solve puzzles and, most importantly, stay out of the darkness and away from the creatures that inhabit it.