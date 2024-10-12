When FromSoftware released Demon's Souls on the PS3, it was a huge challenge for newcomers and no one was ready for the soulslike genre. Save for a handful of people who enjoyed the title, most gamers criticized it for its brutally hard difficulty, unconventional checkpoint system, and death penalties. FromSoftware stuck to the formula and came back with Dark Souls, but this time, the game wasn’t exclusive to the Sony System.

Dark Souls was a massive hit among gamers, and since there was no other game quite like this title, it became a whole new sub-genre of its own: the soulslike. The very facets that people once criticized Demon Souls for became some of the standout features of Dark Souls, and nearly every other Soulslike game that was inspired by this title. Here are some crucial mechanics that lay the groundwork for a good soulslike game.

Not every game needs every one of these mechanics to be a good soulslike, but they're sure to include some combination of them.

9 Brutal Difficulty

Perfect Example: Dark Souls

Difficulty in a video game doesn’t only come in the form of small health bars and one-shot attacks by enemies. Some games only change these two aspects when going from an easier to a harder difficulty. Soulslike games don’t conform to these standards.

Firstly, players don’t have any way to change the game’s difficulty, which is often the first thing players look for when they get backed up against a wall, and this applies to so many soulslike games. Dark Souls forces players to step out of their comfort zone and push past every difficulty spike they encounter, either by learning the attacks and movements of the enemy, grinding for experience points or “souls,” or thinking out of the box and finding a new way.

Soulslike games are extremely difficult, not just because the enemies can one-shot the player, but because with every death players can lose a bunch of progress and any Souls they earned (if they miss their one chance to recover it).

8 An Intriguing, Often Expansive World That Begs To Be Explored

Perfect Example: Elden Ring

Every good soulslike needs a fully explorable world that the players can wander around at their leisure. Though the world in a soulslike game isn't necessarily an open world in the conventional sense (more like a bunch of different areas connected), having that alone isn’t enough. A world with no depth isn’t interesting and doesn’t compel gamers to invest their time in it. That’s where the setting of the game comes in.

Elden Ring is a great example of what the world in a soulslike should be like. The Lands Between are filled with hidden lore that players can only find if they put an effort in to explore it, and every single enemy, even the enemy mobs in the game, are in some way connected to the setting of the world.

7 Stamina-Based Combat That Teaches Patience

Perfect Example: Salt And Sanctuary

While there are a few exceptions to the genre where combat involves guns instead of swords, most of these titles heavily focus on melee combat. A soulslike puts combat at the very forefront of the entire experience.

Button-mashing won’t work in a soulslike game: Since every move costs stamina, the player has to put conviction and careful thought behind every attack, block, dodge, or parry. They will need to retreat to restore stamina if they don't manage it carefully. This makes the combat slow and deliberate and forces the player to prioritize patience, since one wrong move could spell their doom.

Salt and Sanctuary is a 2-D sidescrolling soulslike that puts great emphasis on combat. Stamina is scarce in this title, and for some weapons, even a single heavy attack could empty the player’s stamina bar and leave them vulnerable to a counter-attack from the enemy.

6 Creative And Challenging Boss Battles

Perfect Example: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Bosses are the highlight of every soulslike game, and while encountering a new boss is incredibly frightening for almost every player, it also carries a sense of excitement with it. Every boss has a unique repertoire of attacks and movement pattern, and players are highly unlikely to go against a new boss later in the game and win at the first attempt.

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, players go up against the most diverse cast of bosses, including warriors, monkeys and apes (some soulslikes have great enemy variety), and even giant serpents. Every boss has to be studied carefully. Frequently, players will encounter a boss that breaks any bad habits they had developed over the game to make fights easier, again forcing them to learn, adapt, and overcome.

5 Progression Through Weapon Upgrades

Perfect Example: Lords Of The Fallen