The third and final part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will be available to play on the PS5, according to series producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview with 4Gamer. This means you won't need to buy a new console to complete Cloud Strife's story like the second instalment, Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy continues on PS5

Next Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Remains on PS5

During an interview with 4Gamer (via VGC), Kitase confirmed that the third entry will indeed launch on the PS5. "For those who have played FFVII Remake" on PS4 and FFVII Rebirth on PS5, I think there may be some concern that the third work will be for the next generation console," mentioned the interviewer. Kitase responded with a laugh, "No, you can rest assured about the next one,"

The director Naoki Hamaguchi then reiterated from the past in the same interview alongside Kitase that they want to bring the game to as many people as possible. "As I said earlier, we will release future titles on a wide range of platforms so that more people can play them," Hamaguchi said. "I can't promise anything at this point, but we want many people to play the games we create, so we will do our best."

Close

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Just Launched on Steam

The second part of the trilogy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth just launched on Steam on Thursday. So far, the reviews have been glowing with a Very Positive score on Steam. "Seems like Square Enix finally figured out how to make an actually decent PC port," said one reviewer on the platform Zylofy. "As for the game itself, I don't think there's much else that needs to be said - it's awesome."

Related 10 Best Video Game Songs to Work Out To Get a sweat on with these video game songs to work out to.

The PC port supports a bevy of features that fans have been asking for. The PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth supports improved lighting, a 4K resolution, 120 frames per second, greater polygon and texture density, in addition to variable refresh rate. It has been called the best version by fans so far, including content creator Maximillian Dood.

Additionally, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is Steam Deck verified, so you can take the game wherever you want, kupo. It might be worth getting Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC as the original launch of the game was highly acclaimed. It has a 92 Top Critic average on OpenCritic with 97% of outlets recommending the experience.

"As I said earlier, we will release future titles on a wide range of platforms so that more people can play them," Hamaguchi said. "I can't promise anything at this point, but we want many people to play the games we create, so we will do our best."

Our 4/5 review called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth "an emotional rollercoaster ride that’s heavily back loaded." It also says that "It'll pull on your heart strings and make you invested in each character more than ever before." Our sister site GameRant gave it a 9/10 in its review.