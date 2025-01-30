Nintendo surprised everyone when the company randomly uploaded a reveal trailer for their upcoming successor to the Switch. Even though there's no confirmation regarding the price or the hardware specifications of the new console, there have been leaks and rumors from credible sources that suggest Switch 2 will boast power similar to a PS4, Xbox One and Steam Deck.

If that turns out to be true, the system would be the perfect home for some of the most popular third-party titles released to date, something that wouldn’t have been possible on the original Switch. Plus, with it probably being cheaper than Steam Deck, getting these eight games ported to the system would be a major win for Nintendo, as gamers would flock to it.

8 Kingdom Hearts 3

A Magical Disney Dreamworld on the Switch 2

For fans who’ve been on the long, emotional journey with Sora, Riku and Kairi, Kingdom Hearts 3 feels like the grand finale of a saga that’s been a part of their lives for well over a decade. The game was released on all the major platforms, but the Switch release was a cloud-based version that required players to have a blazingly-fast internet connection just to receive a compressed video stream of the game with a sprinkle of input lag on top.

While the reasoning for a cloud-based version on Switch is understandable based on its weaker hardware, a proper, native port of Kingdom Hearts 3 on Switch 2 would be a match made in heaven. As per the speculated hardware specifications of the Switch 2, it shouldn’t have any problem running the game.

7 Tekken 8

Finally a Proper Fighting Game on the Switch Family

Fans of the genre have been yearning for a proper fighting game on the Switch. Sure, Mortal Kombat 11 and Dragon Ball FighterZ are good entries, but they aren’t as big a deal as Tekken or Street Fighter series. With the Switch 2’s hardware, Nintendo will have no reason to gatekeep the fans from playing Tekken’s latest entry on the go.

Tekken 8 is much more refined than Tekken 7 and has been coming for a long time in the franchise. It’s the perfect competitive fighting game for players to sink a major part of their lives into, with a huge roster of characters, each with their own moveset to master. Bringing this title to Switch 2 in all its glory might not be easy, but it would attract many fighting genre fans to the system.

6 Metaphor ReFantazio

A Dream JRPG For the Switch 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio has been one of 2024’s most anticipated RPGs and it’s easy to see why. As the first major project from Studio Zero, led by Persona 5 director Katsura Hashino, it blends the best of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei while offering a unique twist of its own. If it lands on Switch 2, the game would be a truly breathtaking handheld RPG experience.

The visuals, heavily influenced by the surreal art of Hieronymus Bosch, are nothing short of stunning. The story is deeply engaging, tackling themes of discrimination and social inequality. Players follow the protagonist’s quest to restore a deposed prince, filled with twists and emotional moments. If the hardware speculations of the Switch 2 have any truth to them, it shouldn’t be too difficult to port this title to Nintendo’s successor.

5 Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Reliving the Epic Story of Cloud

The gaming industry has had a slew of remakes in recent years and Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the best of the bunch, taking an iconic game and breathing new life into it. With stunning visuals, an overhauled battle system and a fresh take on beloved characters, it’s one of the most ambitious remakes in gaming history. Getting even the first part of this trilogy on Switch 2 would be more than anyone could have ever anticipated.

Yes, the technical requirements are high, especially when considering the rich environments, detailed character models and the cutting-edge combat. But if the Steam Deck can handle it, which is similarly powered to Switch 2, why can’t Nintendo’s console? Whether players are revisiting the story of Cloud and Sephiroth or playing it for the first time, having the option of playing it on the go on a handheld that is, presumably, much cheaper than Steam Deck, would be nothing short of amazing.

4 Red Dead Redemption 2

A Wild West on the Move

No other open-world game has quite captured the essence of the Old West like Red Dead Redemption 2. From its deeply immersive story to the stunning visual details of a living, breathing world, this game promises to take players on a journey that’s nothing short of a masterpiece. It’s a bit of a pipe dream to expect Rockstar to pack the massive world into a cartridge and release it on Switch 2, but if it could run on the PS4, this hope isn’t that far-fetched.