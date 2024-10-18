Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is poised to be released across most of the globe in just about a week. Fans in one Middle Eastern country, however, will no longer have the title's launch to look forward to. Activision revealed today that the massively-popular upcoming first-person shooter will not be available in the country of Kuwait.

Eurogamer confirmed the news in a statement shared with them by Activision. In it, the publisher revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has "not been approved for release" in Kuwait. This is after Activision has been promoting and offering pre-orders to Kuwaiti citizens for several months just as it has in numerous other countries around the globe.

The Gulf War (Fictionally) Retold

It's not hard to jump to conclusions as to why Kuwait isn't exactly thrilled with the setting of Black Ops 6. The latest entry in the Call of Duty series is set to take place primarily during the Gulf War conflict. A conflict that escalated heavily due to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in August of 1990.

Because of Kuwait's decision to ban the upcoming mega-title, Activision has confirmed plans to cancel and refund all pre-orders from within the country. In their statement to Eurogamer, they explained their disappointment - and hope for a change of mind - by saying the following:

"At this time, the title will not be available for release in the region. As a result, all pre-orders in Kuwait will be cancelled and refunded to the original point of purchase. We remain hopeful that local authorities will reconsider, and allow players in Kuwait to enjoy this all-new experience in the Black Ops series."

Play It Day One On Xbox Game Pass

While Kuwait is a country of only around 3.1 million people, it's still another negative light shed on an occasionally controversial franchise. The decision by the Kuwaiti authorities to refuse its release likely won't be a detriment to Activision's bottom line, though. Especially considering that the game may be the most widely accessible ever in the series thanks to its day-one addition to the Xbox Game Pass library.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 was released in November of 2020, so there's no wonder why fans are so excited about the next installment of the Black Ops series. After playing through the title's beta, there are plenty of reasons to be excited. We'll see soon enough how the whole package comes together when Black Ops 6 lands on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 25. And, of course, free to download for those with Xbox Game Pass.