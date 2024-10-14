Xbox announced on Monday that a new Xbox Partner Preview will be showcased on Thursday, showing off upcoming console and PC games. It will be showing off new game reveals, in addition to the first gameplay reveal of Alan Wake II's expansion The Lake House and an "action-packed" trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza.

"In the latest installment, we’ll feature a mix of new and upcoming games for you from incredible partners like Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games, and many more, with over a dozen new trailers over the course of around 25 minutes," said Xbox Wire. In addition to The Lake House and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza, there will be footage of multiple bosses from Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

New Game Reveals on the Way

The official blog post has promised "new game reveals" and "release date announcements." There will also be "fresh new gameplay from upcoming games." It seems like this presentation will be solely focused on third-party titles and perhaps indie games. "Xbox Wire will post exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about select titles shown," according to the blog as well.

Xbox will be revealing the Partner Preview starting Thursday, October 17, at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm British. YouTube will have the best quality video with 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. The broadcast will have subtitles supporting Arabic (MSA), Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, French, Canadian French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish and Turkish.

The Last Partner Preview Showed A Lot

The last Partner Preview was back in March 2024. It showcased a lot of games within a 29 or so minute span. It showed off Unknown 9: Awakening, 3rd person stealth sim Sleight of Hand, The Sinking City 2, a trailer for Final Fantasy XIV, and revealed the DLC roadmap for Persona 3 Reload. Capcom also showed more gameplay for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which released day one on Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully, this Xbox Game Preview can match expectations.

Xbox has had a rocky path over the last few years. Starfield: Shattered Space, the DLC to the 2023 game, hasn't been received well. It has a 60 Top Critic score from OpenCritic with 30% of reviewers recommending it. "$30 for a four-hour main quest sounds a bit steep, but the new weapons and side quests may make it worth the investment for diehard Starfield fans that simply want more - once the bugs are ironed out, anyway," said our sister site Game Rant's review.

Thankfully, the Halo series is getting a makeover with a switch to Unreal Engine 5 for the next big title in the franchise. 343 Industries changed its name to Halo Studios.