On Monday, the Grammy award-winning 8-Bit Big Band released a fantastic cover of the classic Wii Sports Theme from Nintendo and composer Kazumi Totaka. It is the first song on the orchestra's fifth album.

A Terrific Rendition of the Wii Sports Theme

"The Wii Sports Theme didn't have to go as hard as it did, to be honest," said the video's description on YouTube. "It's an incredible melody and over all vibe." The organizer says it reminded them of "In the Stone" by Earth, Wind, and Fire and that they "couldn't resist arranging this style mashup."

This cover is a Funk Fusion take from arranger Charlie Rosen on the original 2006 song that has become nostalgic for many who grew up with the Nintendo Wii. "There is something so magical about the specific brand of nostalgia associated with the 2000s era Wii music, so it was a huge pleasure to arrange this timeless Nintendo theme for the band to be the first track off of our upcoming 5th album," said the video description. More songs are on the way as the untitled 5th album is being worked on.

The 8-Bit Big Band has previously won a Grammy award in 2022 for its arrangement of "Meta Knight's Revenge" from Kirby Super Star. The band has been growing strength by strength with over 345,000 subscribers. The orchestra can range between 25 and 65 members, depending on the music that is chosen for covers. It says it "draws from some of [the] most sought after musicians from New York City, and around the world" in the channel's About section.

Wii Sports' Legacy

Wii Sports is a legendary game for many as it introduced the Wii remote's capable motion controls to households around the world. It ignited the casual genre, expanding the reach of games to way more people. Wii Sports was sold (or included with Wii systems) 82.9 million times over its lifetime, according to Nintendo's website.

Developers like Degica Games has taken the idea of Wii Sports and tried to make it work in VR. PlayStation and Xbox also jumped into the game with the PS3 Move's Sports Champions and Xbox 360's Kinect Adventures.

Nintendo's recent energetic outing is Nintendo Switch Sports, which was received decently with a 70 Top Critic average on OpenCritic. "Nintendo Switch Sports doesn’t revolutionize motion-controlled gaming, but instead brings it back at its peak with six enjoyable sports that play great locally or online," said our review. "Some events, like volleyball or tennis, may feel more shallow than their compatriots, and the absence of a traditional online bowling mode against strangers is hard to overlook."