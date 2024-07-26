Key Takeaways Thor and Jeff the Land Shark are new playable characters in Marvel Rivals Closed Beta.

The mighty Thor and the adorable Jeff the Land Shark are heading to Marvel Rivals. They will be playable characters during the current Closed Beta on Saturday, July 27. The announcement was made with a heart-melting debut trailer at Comic-Con for Jeff the Land Shark.

At the San Diego Comic Con this year, Netease Games revealed two new characters for Marvel Rivals: Thor and Jeff the Land Shark. During the trailer, Jeff the Land Shark is adorably singing his own theme, melting the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. No gameplay has been shown from the two characters yet.

Currently, there's a Marvel Rivals closed beta going on until August 5 and supports crossplay between all of its versions on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's a hero shooter that plays similarly to games like Overwatch and Paladins. Each character offers their own advantages in battle like Storm's ability to create a ferocious thunderstorm attack, while Penny Parker can leave mines all over the floor.

An interesting element that's been added into the hero shooter mix, however, is how specific characters can team up. For example, if you have Spider-Man or Penny Parker team up with Venom, they'll gain a bonus move that can be deadly. Meanwhile The Punisher gets Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing when Rocket Raccoon places down Ammo Overload Device.

Look at him! Jeff the Land Shark is so adorable in Marvel Rivals!

Netease Games has also announced some of the voice cast of Marvel Rivals, and it's quite impressive. It includes the following:

Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5, Fire Emblem: Three Houses) as Galacta

Troy Baker (The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite) as Loki

Nolan North (Uncharted, Assassin's Creed II) as Rocket Raccoon

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man, Ben 10 Omniverse) as Spider-Man

Mara Junot (Destiny 2, Arcane: League of Legends) as Storm

We all know who Thor is, but not until today have many people been acquainted with Jeff the Land Shark. He is a pet that was adopted by Gwenpool during the West Coast Avengers storyline and then was left with Deadpool afterwards. He was originally created by the villain M.O.D.O.K to attack Santa Monica as a revenge plot against the women who rejected him. Comics are weird, right?

Marvel Rivals will be a free-to-play hero shooter when it releases for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No official release date has been given, but it is currently in alpha.