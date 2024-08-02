Key Takeaways Dive into ancient mythology in The Eternal Life of Goldman, a new Metroidvania adventure with challenging platforming and rich narrative.

Play as Goldman, facing existential questions on a mysterious island filled with creatures from Greek, Jewish, and Mesopotamian mythology.

Developed by Weappy, this visually stunning side-scrolling game boasts hand-painted 2D art and frame-by-frame animation for a unique experience.

Developer Weappy and publisher THQ Nordic today announced The Eternal Life of Goldman, a new side-scrolling Metroidvania title.

Weappy is prepared to take players on an exciting new adventure through ancient fables and mythology in their upcoming platformer, The Eternal Life of Goldman. Featuring a focus on beautiful hand-painted 2D art, a classic frame-by frame animation technique, and challenging yet precise platforming, The Eternal Life of Goldman offers up a side scrolling adventure inspired by the classic 16-bit platformers.

A fable pulled from ancient folklore

The Eternal Life of Goldman puts players in the shoes of Goldman, an elderly man facing existential questions about his life and what comes after. His journey takes him to a mysterious island where nightmares and wonders collide as creatures from Greek, Jewish, and Mesopotamian mythology clash. Weappy describes the game’s story as a rich narrative with an existential twist. Expect to go up against a wide array of enemies pulled from these mythologies. In total, developer Weappy confirmed that the game will feature a total of 19 bosses.

As a 2D sidescroller in the vein of classic Metroidvania titles, players can expect to explore a rich world with challenging, precise platforming that aims for fairness in its gameplay and design. Like other Metroidvania titles, The Eternal Life of Goldman allows you to upgrade your character in various ways. In Goldman’s case, all upgrades are related to his cane. For example, you’ll unlock a Pogo upgrade that allows Goldman to jump higher off the ground and enemies. These upgrades function both in combat and in the world, though Weappy has said they aim to cut down on tedious backtracking.

A visual feast built by hand

Built using the Unity engine and developed by Weappy (This is the Police), The Eternal Life of Goldman stands as the developer’s most ambitious project to date. According to the studio, the game has been in development for years specifically to create the high level of visual quality seen in the trailer. The hand-painted 2D art and frame-by-frame animation were all done by a small team, which is why the studio has taken its time to deliver the full game, which still does not have a release date.

The Eternal Life of Goldman is currently scheduled to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. While the game is currently available to wishlist, we have not recieved any indication when it might release.