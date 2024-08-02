Key Takeaways Titan Quest II is a true action-role playing game set in the Ancient World filled with mythological creatures and legendary weapons.

Players will have the freedom to create their own character and unique build by combining Masteries with various modifiers for abilities.

The gameplay reveal showcases a top-down isometric perspective, unique armor sets, and a variety of combat styles to choose from in this highly anticipated sequel.

Grimlore Games and THQ Nordic today dropped the gameplay reveal for the hotly anticipated Titan Quest II.

First unveiled in 2023, THQ Nordic delighted fans when it revealed that it was working on a sequel to Titan Quest. The original, released in 2006, was a huge hit. An action role-playing game in the same style as Diablo, Titan Quest put players in the pre-Roman Ancient World filled with human and mythological monsters. The game received positive reviews, but the potential for a follow-up appeared unlikely given THQ’s bankruptcy issues in the early 2010s. However, with THQ having been resuscitated as THQ Nordic, a sequel is finally happening.

Developer Grimlore Games today unveiled the first look at gameplay for Titan Quest II during today’s THQ Nordic Showcase. No surprise, but it looks like a proper sequel to the original.

A true action-role playing game with a mythological twist

Titan Quest II follows in its predecessor’s footsteps as a true action-role playing game. Players will create their character and explore a land of myth and danger. You’ll battle against a wide array of mythological creatures and uncover legendary weapons to wield.

Like its predecessor and Diablo, the game is played from a top-down isometric perspective. Players will slowly reveal the map as they explore. You’ll visit towns, dungeons, and more on your mythical quest across the Ancient World. Of course, there’s plenty of loot waiting around every corner for you to discover. The trailer provides a unique look at some of the armor sets and weapons you’ll be able to wield and wear in the game. Whether you want to fight up close, from a far, or a mix of both, Titan Quest II provides the tools for you to do just that.

According to Grimlore, enemy encounters in Titan Quest II are hand composed with boss fights specifically called out as being unique encounters with their own abilities and tactics. To beat them, players will need to create their own unique builds. In Titan Quest II there are no pre-defined classes. Instead, character progression is achieved through combining Masteries, skill-based trees filled with various modifiers that can be unlocked and combined to create a unique build. The trailer provides a good look at how you’ll be able to modify basic abilities and create something truly special to your build.

Titan Quest II will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No release date or window has been set at the time of publication.