Key Takeaways Today's THQ Nordic Showcase hints at a new Darksiders game in the works, from developer Gunfire Games.

The series' previous entry, Darksiders Genesis, received praise as a solid dungeon crawler.

Details on the new project are scarce, with only a mysterious teaser video revealed so far.

Though today's latest THQ Nordic Showcase was full of reveals and announcements with plenty of gameplay to show, that hasn't stopped today's presentation from throwing in a couple of teasers and reveals for what might be in store further down the line. And one of which looks to all-but-confirm a new entry in the Darksiders series is on its way.

Developer Gunfire Games -- having worked on the previous mainline installment, 2018's Darksiders III -- once again return to the helm, following their success with establishing a new IP and subsequent sequel in the form of the third-person shooter series, Remnant. This new project however follows the series' detour into top-down action with 2019's Darksiders Genesis. The same game that saw the fourth and final Horseman, Strife, make his debut following his brethren War, Death and Fury's debuts in each respective mainline entry. But whether or not this is a new mainline entry or indeed another spin-off of sorts, remains unknown.

All Four One...

As far as any sort of details on this new project go, THQ Nordic remain relatively hushed on what that entails. Simply offering what amounts to a tone piece, which you can view below, and a narrative synopsis that "three enormous heads, hewn from otherworldly stone suddenly burst into life with mystical flame. The Charred Council roar a single word in unison: HORSEMAN."

Who knows how long we'll be waiting to see anything more concrete or definitive to the game's premise and setting -- let alone actual gameplay. May we finally see Gunfire deliver on that ending to the original Darksiders all those years ago? Not least because we now have the identity of all four Horsemen. One can only hope.