In every chapter of Black Myth: Wukong there are various side quests and hidden secrets to be found in the world. While it’s not an open world in the traditional sense, it still features an immense number of open areas with things to see and do. Whether it’s the beautiful and serene scenery that Game Science have created, or the interwoven narratives of random NPCs, each chapter will keep you busy until progressing to the next, and even then you can come back and finish up missed elements afterward.

Related Review: Black Myth: Wukong The legend of the Monkey King has come to life like never before in Black Myth: Wukong.

First Bell

Close

The first bell that can be rung is almost mandatory. After facing off against Guangzhi, the first boss that’s past the short bridge with an archer on it, there will be a bell directly behind him. He’s essentially guarding this bell and is visible in the cutscene when you enter the arena. Slam the bell to unlock the first seal to the secret area.

Second Bell

Close

Similar to the first bell, the second bell is also guarded by a boss, specifically Guangmou. This trickster who summons snakes from the floor is a nimble one, so watch out, but once you’ve taken him down it will allow you access to the second bell. Instead of following the path forward, you’ll notice there’s a path on the opposite side of where you came in that leads upwards. Take this path to find the second bell, breaking the second seal.

Third Bell

Close

Surprisingly, unlike the first two bells, the third is a little off the beaten path. There is no boss fight that is needed to complete the third bell, but instead you’ll have to happen to stumble upon it or know exactly where it is. Well, kind of. You will still need to fight the second major boss of the first chapter, Whiteclad Noble. Instead of going down the eerie looking Black Wind Cave after the bout, look to the left to find another path. Here you will find five wolves on guard, and an unfortunate wolf strung up from their neck. Defeat these enemies and sound the third bell.

Ancient Guanyin Temple

Close

Upon sounding the final bell, you'll be teleported to a brand-new location. The Ancient Guanyin Temple may look similar, but it houses a new boss for you to take down. Here, the Elder Jinchi resides where he is pacing back and forth until you confront him. This large monk is a powerful partial artist, packing one heck of a punch at a distance. His strongest attack, though, is a ground slam, which creates multiple earthquakes that you’ll need to create some distance from to avoid. You'll also notice various lost souls around the arena. By killing them, you can recover his HP, but at some point in the fight, Jinchi will lure them to him and absorb their HP for himself, so you’ll need to intercept them the best you can.

After finishing him off, our Destined One will be teleported back to the third bell where you can and should grab the Fireproof Mantle from the unfortunate wolf that has been hung.