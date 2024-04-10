Key Takeaways Follow the Purple Marker: Navigate the main story for valuable rewards and experience.

Unlock Teleportation Stones: Ease travel across Throne and Liberty with fast travel options.

Use the Codex: Stay organized by tracking story progress and optional tasks for extra benefits.

Beginning your journey in the vast world of Throne and Liberty can be an exhilarating experience. To ensure you hit the ground running, this guide compiles essential tips and tricks for your first day in the game. Remember, these are mere suggestions to streamline your progression; feel free to explore and enjoy the game at your own pace.

Stick To The Main Story

1. Follow the Purple Story Marker: This marker guides you through Throne and Liberty's main storyline, an essential path for new players. Alongside narrative progression, you'll gain valuable experience and rewards.

2. Unlock Teleportation Stones: Keep an eye out for these stones as they significantly ease navigation across the game's vast landscape, enabling fast travel.

3. Use the Codex: Access the Codex through the Throne and Liberty window (F10) or by pressing 'J'. This feature provides a clear overview of your progress in the main storyline and outlines optional tasks that offer additional benefits.

Main Storyline and Codex Overview:

Feature Access Method Purpose Main Storyline Follow the purple marker Guides through the game's narrative, offering XP and rewards. Codex F10 or 'J' Tracks storyline progress and highlights optional tasks for extra gains.

Exploration and Quests

1. Teleportation Stones: Prioritize unlocking these stones during your explorations and main story progression for efficient travel.

2. Blue Quests: While secondary to the main storyline, these exploration quests can provide useful rewards. Opt for those that align with your immediate needs.

3. Events: Participate in server events post the first "Server Milestone" for substantial experience and materials. Use unlocked Teleportation Stones for quick access to event locations.

Finding Events:

Access the map (M) and view the timetable for upcoming events.

Event details, including rewards and locations, are readily available, aiding in preparation and participation.

Stat and Gear Enhancement

1. Upgrade Your Stats: Each level up grants you points to enhance your character's attributes. Regularly revisiting your character overview (P) ensures you're fully utilizing these enhancements.

2. Gear Upgrades: Starting gear should be upgraded to at least level 3, as early story chapters reward such advancements. This introduces you to the gear enchantment system, pivotal for increasing your combat efficacy.

Gear Enchantment Overview:

Step Action Required Note Selecting Gear Navigate to the Gear Enchanting section Choose the weapon or piece of gear you wish to upgrade. Checking Materials Ensure you have enough Growth Material Multiple Growthstones may be required for a single level advancement. Understanding Growth Familiarize with the Equipment Growth Rate system Common, Intermediate, Greater, and Special rates affect the progress towards the next level.

Taedal’s Tower: The Secret Dungeon

Upon unlocking Taedal's Tower, a solo dungeon adventure awaits. Initially, aim to complete the first two floors and then proceed with the rest of the game. This early exploration of Taedal's Tower offers a taste of Throne and Liberty's dungeon mechanics without overwhelming new players.

Start off on the right foot in Throne and Liberty with these Day 1 tips in mind, ensuring a smooth and rewarding start to your adventure. Remember, the journey is as important as the destination, so immerse yourself in the rich lore and expansive world Throne and Liberty offers while adhering to these guidelines for an optimized experience.