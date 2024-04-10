Key Takeaways Regularly upgrade gear to maintain combat effectiveness.

Transfer EXP to new gear for increased power.

Understand growth rate system for efficient enhancements.

In Throne and Liberty, mastering the art of Gear Enchanting, also known as Gear Upgrading, is essential for enhancing your character's strength and survivability. This guide delves into the mechanics of Gear Enchanting, offering a clear path to optimizing your gear.

How to Enchant Gear in Throne and Liberty

1. Accessing Gear Enchanting:

In the main interface of Throne and Liberty, locate and select the Gear Enchanting option to enter the enchantment overview.

Here, you're presented with three choices: Level Up, Transfer, and Trait, each serving a distinct function in gear enhancement.

Gear Enchanting Overview:

Option Purpose Level Up Enhance the level of your gear for improved stats Transfer Move experience from one piece of gear to another Trait Customize or enhance specific gear traits

Leveling Up Your Gear

1. Selecting an Item:

Choose the gear piece you wish to enhance. This guide will focus on leveling up, using a Dagger as an example.

2. Understanding Growthstones:

Each gear piece requires specific Growthstones for upgrading, corresponding to the item's current quality (e.g., grey quality requires "Weapon Growthstone" of the same tier).

3. The Level Up Process:

Initiating a level-up doesn't guarantee immediate progression to the next level. The process is governed by the "Equipment Growth Rate", where achieving 100% growth is necessary for leveling up.

Equipment Growth Rate:

Result Chance Growth Progress Common 40% 35% Intermediate 30% 40% Greater 20% 60% Special 10% 100%

Multiple Growthstones might be required to achieve 100% growth, depending on your luck with the growth rate.

Transferring Gear Experience

1. Efficiency of Transferring EXP:

A lower quality item at a higher level (e.g., grey level 3) can be more potent than a higher quality item at level 0. Utilizing the Transfer option allows you to migrate the experience from the lower quality item to the higher quality one, enhancing its level and, consequently, its power.

2. Transfer Mechanics:

The transfer process converts 100% of the donor item's experience to the recipient item, potentially elevating its level based on the accumulated EXP.

3. Practical Example:

Transferring EXP from a level 3 grey weapon to a level 0 green weapon can elevate the green weapon to level 1, surpassing the power of the original grey item.

Gear Enchanting and Transfer Overview:

Process Action Required Key Point Level Up Use Growthstones to increase gear level Requires reaching 100% growth rate for level progression Transfer EXP Migrate experience from one gear piece to another Enhances the level and power of the recipient gear piece

By integrating these principles of Gear Enchanting in Throne and Liberty, you'll ensure your character remains formidable against the myriad challenges awaiting in Throne and Liberty's expansive world. Whether engaging in epic battles or exploring the vast landscapes, optimized gear is your key to triumph and survival.