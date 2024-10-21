An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

This is the guide for the tenth floor for the Oblivion Skeleton Commander, the first of many Secret Dungeon bosses, and a good beginner's fight for those looking to get into these battles.

The Grab

While the Oblivion Skeleton Commander has a blade, he's able to hit you at a distance, so you don’t have to worry about moving around too much, giving casters a lot more room to plant and attack. With that said, he will attack you with his offhand, which will suck you in to his melee range.

Counter into Dash

When he sucks you in, he'll auto a couple of times before the purple counter ability pops up. This is fast and will knock you back before he charges at you with an even faster counter that will stun you. You can try to counter, or if your reflexes aren’t that fast, you can simply sidestep out of the way. There’s no guarantee this will dodge the dash, but it’s a way to avoid it.

Jump into Dash

The Skeleton Commander will take to the skies and bring his blade down in an orange glow. If you’re hit by his area of effect attack, which is essentially room-wide, your character will be stunned briefly, allowing him to follow up with a dash attack. The way to solve this is simply to jump into the air before he hits the ground. The timing of this is generally as soon as he jumps into the air, you launch yourself up as well.

Grab into Ground Slam

Later in the fight, the Skeleton Commander will do a dash and then immediately do a ground slam, one that he doesn’t jump into the air for. This is a last ditch effort on his part as it does a lot of damage if they succeed in stunning you with the dash and then immediately hit you with the slam. Simply counter or dodge the dash and run outside his area-of-effect.

And that’s mostly it for the Oblivion Skeleton Commander. He's a good introduction to the level 50 Secret Dungeons with a couple of solid mechanics.

Rewards

30,486 Sollant

39,673 EXP

Velvet Raven Morphstone

4 Precious Weapon Growthstones

4 Precious Armor Growthstones

4 Precious Accessory Growthstones

10 Rare Recovery Crystal